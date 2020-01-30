VENICE - Veterans of all variety, aviation enthusiasts and the curious dropped by the Venice Municipal Airport over the weekend for a look at two World War II aircraft visiting the city as part of The Collings Institute's Warbirds: Wings Of Freedom tour of about 100 cities.
A TF-51D Mustang and a Consolidated B-24 Liberator were on hand.
For a fee, one can take a spin up in the air in the Mustang "Toulouse Nuts."
The Liberator, renamed "Witchcraft" after a famous 8th Air Force B-24 bomber and unit that took no injuries throughout its 130 missions - and never once turned back on a mission - was open for a self-guided walk-through.
Patrons marveled at the four engines, names of donors painted on the aircraft, put their hands of some of the Browning machine guns, and walked through the bomb bay.
It's the last remaining B-24 that's still air-worthy.
A B-25 Mitchell medium-range bomber had mechanical problems and didn't make the trip to Venice.
