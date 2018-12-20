NORTH PORT — Michael Fear calls a garbage man, has them get out of their truck and then starts recording.
One dances in front of his truck, one jumps on an old mattress and another lip syncs on a toilet bowl.
In just 15 minutes, they’re back in their trucks finishing up the rest of their trash routes.
North Port’s Solid Waste Division released its annual Christmas video on Thursday, a parody of Jeff Foxworthy’s “12 Redneck Days of Christmas,” which features the most common trash items workers pick up throughout the city.
Fear, community outreach coordinator for the city’s public works department, recorded and edited the video and helped write the parody.
He said the intention behind the video was to humanize the city’s garbage workers and to thank residents for their support.
“They talk to them on a daily basis out there and you got to think, they’re going the same route basically every week,” Fear said. “They go to the same areas, so they see the same people. You kind of build relationships with them. We wanted to show, ‘Hey, these are real guys that work hard, in the heat in the summer and then in the rain.’ And people have been incredibly receptive.”
For Roxann Rodriguez, solid waste supervisor, the video allows people to see her in another light.
“I love doing it,” Rodriguez said. “It’s my chance to show the residents that your garbage man, your garbage woman are human. We’re out there, we’re having fun, we love our jobs, we love this city and it’s our way of showing them how much we do.”
Wes Carter, solid waste equipment operator, said it didn’t take much convincing to get him to sing the parody and appear in the video.
“All he had to do was ask me,” Carter said. “I love doing things like this, it’s fun. It breaks up the monotony of work. We still get everything done and we do this, so that’s the cool thing. We don’t miss out on anything.”
Fear said creating the video also improves employee morale.
“It’s hard to tell people to go out there, ‘I want to see your craziest dance move,’ and we’ve got a lot of them who will do it for me, which makes my job easy because then I just film it and put it together,” Fear said.
Rodriguez and Carter stressed the importance of people getting to see a different side of them in the video. A side they hope changes the perspective residents have about Solid Waste workers.
“We’re more than garbage,” Rodriguez said.
“We are,” Carter said. “We’re people.”
