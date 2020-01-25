Charlotte County marriages
David Allen Potter, of Brutus, Mich., and June Ellen Heilman, of Brutus, Mich.
Dustin Alexander Ulrich, of Oregon, Ohio, and Louise Michelle Smyth, of Oregon, Ohio.
Michael Francis Drake, of Port Charlotte, and Patricia Ann Abee, of Port Charlotte.
Gabrielle Nicole Nappi, of Punta Gorda, and Elliott Maxwell Dull, of Punta Gorda.
Stephany Lee Chacaltana, of North Port, and Ruben Romeo Rafuls, of Cape Coral.
Joseph Michael Faciane, of Punta Gorda, and Lea Marie Mackenzie, of Fort Myers.
Erin Priscilla Rodriguez, of Port Charlotte, and Cesar Eli Tojin Tiu, of Port Charlotte.
Sheena Marie Karns, of Punta Gorda, and Michael James Griffin, of Punta Gorda.
Glenn Curtis Tucker, of Englewood, and Lorraine Marie Rattai, of Englewood.
Heather Lynne Wagner, of Port Charlotte, and James Michael Krulewicz, of Port Charlotte.
Jodie Lynn Wheatley, of Punta Gorda, and Troy Justin Gemmell, of Punta Gorda.
Briana Jessica Caniff, of Port Charlotte, and Jaymz Christopher Michaud, of Port Charlotte.
Henry Jose Torralvo, of Port Charlotte, and Maria Aburto Aburto, of Port Charlotte.
Bruce Barnes Armstrong, of Punta Gorda, and Gail Louise Olsen, of Punta Gorda.
Racheal Michelle Sawyer, of Punta Gorda, and Thomas John Deroche, of Punta Gorda.
Pamela Dawn Bennett, of Port Charlotte, and Robert Wayne Johnson, of Port Charlotte.
Calista Elizabeth Wolfe, of North Port, and Hunter Thomas Eaton, of North Port.
Alexander Joseph Shrilla, of Venice, and Melissa Dawn Mussone, of Rotonda West.
Randall Scott Ruppert, of Rotonda West, and Clarisel Toledo Solis, of Rotonda West.
Christina Nicolle Harkins, of Punta Gorda, and Melvin Gene Thurman, of Punta Gorda.
Darren James Butterfield, of Punta Gorda, and Amanda Dawn Bowe, of Punta Gorda.
Troy Albert Spalding, of Punta Gorda, and Nichole Ann Allen, of Punta Gorda.
Leonard Carlton White, of Port Charlotte, and Carolyn Lynette Williams, of Lehigh Acres.
Nathaniel Robert Ephraim McDuffie, of Port Charlotte, and Anna Noel Coldiron, of Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County divorces
Timothy Jacob Adams v. Sharee Yvonne Adams
Melissa Michelle Azbell v. Vincent Edward Azbell
Nancy Ann Bertucci v. Anthony Thomas Bertucci
Darnell J. Edmund v. Cindy Edmund
Tory Lynn Magnan v. Adam John Magnan
Kelly D. Morgani v. Matthew J. Morgani
Dee Ann Roberts v. Wayne R. Roberts
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.