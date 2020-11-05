WEST VILLAGES — Halloween was celebrated in different ways in Wellen Park, with some kids, adults and animals taking part in the holiday.

In IslandWalk, the community hosted its fourth annual pet parade and costume contest on Halloween with more than 30 dogs donning festive attire and their owners participated.

Guest judges for the costume contest included North Port Police Officer Michael Shinsky as well as Luke and Jacqui Allen from Labrador Retriever Rescue of Florida.

Categories and prizes included a $50 shopping spree at Labrador Retrievers for Audience Favorite and Most Creative chosen by the guest judges featuring prizes for first place $50, as well as $25 for both second and third places, where guests could spend their winnings for a shopping spree at Labrador Retrievers.

Renaissance at Wellen Park hosted a Halloween costume parade that day as well.

Children and others participated in activities including Trick or Treat stations, with candy donated by residents, games, crafts, photo area featuring a themed backdrop and a costume contest.

For more photos, visit www.yoursun.com/venice

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments