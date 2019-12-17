Santa Workshop
NORTH PORT - The North Port Art Center, 5950 Sam Shapos Way, will hold a “Santa Workshop” from noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21.
Children aged 6-12 can spend an afternoon of fun making two Christmas crafts with Ms. Clare and Mr. Barry.
The cost is $20. Call 941-423-6460 or visit northportartcenter.org to register.
Cookies & Candies
NORTH PORT - The Ladies Auxiliary of Amvets Post 2000 hosts a Christmas Cookie & Candy bake sale from 11 a.m. Dec. 21.
Lunch will be served. Proceeds benefit Auxiliary-sponsored charities. The Post is located at 401 Ortiz Blvd. Warm Mineral Springs. For more information, call 941-429-1999.
Swim with Santa
NORTH PORT - Dive into the holiday season and Swim with Santa from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 at the new North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. The public is invited to join in for fun and unique photo opportunities and some festive holiday crafts. Cost is $5 per person.
Registration is recommended at http://bit.ly/NPACSantaSwim, or stop by the North Port Aquatic Center, the Morgan Center, or the George Mullen Center to register in person. Call North Port Parks & Recreation at 941-429-7275 with questions.
Take the Polar Plunge
NORTH PORT - Things are getting brisk at the North Port Aquatic Center, 6205 W. Price Blvd. Stop by between 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4 for the Polar Plunge.
Participants will have the chance to slide down the Tarpon Twister or the Dolphin Dive and splash among ice cubes at the bottom.
Float down the Relaxahatchee lazy river or enjoy some fun games and activities. Lucky winners may find our special polar ice cube for a chance to win a prize. Fee is $5 per person. Registration is recommended at the Aquatic Center or the Morgan or Mullen Centers, or call 941-429-7275.
