GRAN PARADISO
Couples game night
Enjoy couples game night with tumbling game of throws at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 16 at the event center.
ISLANDWALK
Friendly Feud
Join comedian Bob Cattel for Friendly Feud at IslandWalk. It takes the traditional family style game and pairs you and your neighbors into teams of six. Stand up comedian Bob Cattel hosts the fun family style game, bring five neighbors and get in on the game. To register your team use the online IslandWalk registration system, then team captains can email Lifestyle Director Mark Craycraft at mcraycraft@castlegroup.com with their team or street name. If you’d like to be in the audience register online via the registration system, registration is open to the first 160 people.
RENAISSANCE
Women's self defense
Today is the last day to RSVP with Alexis for the upcoming women's self defense course taught by Zack McMurray of McMurray Family Taekwondo. Those who enroll the course will learn different techniques to defend themselves. The class is limited to 30 people and costs $35 per person, and it's only an additional $15 to bring a daughter, payment is due at the time of the class. To RSVP email Alexis at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com.
Hurricane meeting
Renaissance will hold a hurricane meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in the clubhouse. The meeting is to help with preparations, help identify volunteers for neighborhood contacts,
GRAND PALM
Ice cream and kids crafts
Kids 14 and under can enjoy ice cream and kids crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. For more information contact Lifestyle Director Kim Nakach at 941-493-6964.
Sip N’ Dip
Enjoy time with your neighbors on Aug. 21 with Sip n’ Dip at 5:30 p.m. in the club house.
All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.