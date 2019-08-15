GRAN PARADISO

Couples game night

Enjoy couples game night with tumbling game of throws at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 16 at the event center.

ISLANDWALK

Friendly Feud

Join comedian Bob Cattel for Friendly Feud at IslandWalk. It takes the traditional family style game and pairs you and your neighbors into teams of six. Stand up comedian Bob Cattel hosts the fun family style game, bring five neighbors and get in on the game. To register your team use the online IslandWalk registration system, then team captains can email Lifestyle Director Mark Craycraft at mcraycraft@castlegroup.com with their team or street name. If you’d like to be in the audience register online via the registration system, registration is open to the first 160 people.

RENAISSANCE

Women's self defense

Today is the last day to RSVP with Alexis for the upcoming women's self defense course taught by Zack McMurray of McMurray Family Taekwondo. Those who enroll the course will learn different techniques to defend themselves. The class is limited to 30 people and costs $35 per person, and it's only an additional $15 to bring a daughter, payment is due at the time of the class. To RSVP email Alexis at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com.

Hurricane meeting

Renaissance will hold a hurricane meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in the clubhouse. The meeting is to help with preparations, help identify volunteers for neighborhood contacts,

GRAND PALM

Ice cream and kids crafts

Kids 14 and under can enjoy ice cream and kids crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. For more information contact Lifestyle Director Kim Nakach at 941-493-6964.

Sip N’ Dip

Enjoy time with your neighbors on Aug. 21 with Sip n’ Dip at 5:30 p.m. in the club house.

All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments