GRAN PARADISO
Dive-in movie
The dive-in movie series continues this Friday with “Moana.” Grab your float and enjoy the pool as you watch a film with friends and neighbors at the Gran Paradiso pool. The event is free and open to all Gran Paradiso residents, kids must be accompanied by an adult and you must bring your own float. Snacks will be available for purchase at the pool.
Labor Day Party
Enjoy a Labor Day party with your neighbors at Gran Paradiso. The party will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 30 at Plantation Golf & Country Club.
ISLANDWALK
Tee Off Against Child Hunger
Don’t miss the ‘Tee Off Against Child Hunger’ golf tournament, benefiting All Faiths Food Bank’s Child Hunger Program. The event is October 5 at Myakka Pines Golf Club in Englewood. The registration fees includes golf and a pre-event player’s party with entertainment at IslandWalk, as well as continental breakfast the morning of the event and lunch afterward. There will be contests and prizes as well, sponsorships opportunities are available. For info or to register for the tournament, go to www.allfaithsfoodbank.org/event/2019-tee-off-against-child-hunger. You can also contact Carla Brady, event chairman at CarlaBrady0@gmail.com or by calling 419-356-0966.
Bandana band at IslandWalk
Catch the Bandana band at IslandWalk, the event is open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register through the online system. Enjoy the popular sounds by Bandana and dance with your neighbors at the event center. The event is $15 and starts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 31.
Team trivia
Grab your team of eight and try your hand at trivia to win gift cards. While eight members aren’t required, it is recommended, if you want to win. The event is $6 and pre-registration is required via the online IslandWalk system for residents, the last day to register is Aug. 27.
GRAND PALM
Driver’s safety course
Grand Palm will host a driver’s safety course from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 29.
Stone Crabs game
Catch a Stone Crabs game with your Grand Palm neighbors on Saturday. The game includes an all you can eat buffet, it’s $23 to attend the game and pre-registration is required.
Cooking class
Enjoy a cooking class for $30 on Aug. 27. Make sure to pre-register for the event with activities directly Kim Nakach at the activity center.
All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.
