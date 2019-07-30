ISLANDWALK
Marcy Downey in concert
IslandWalk residents can enjoy cabaret singer Marcy Downey in concert on Aug. 10. Downey will not only sing, but will also bring her comedic talent to IslandWalk. Downey will not only sing popular tracks from Diana Ross, Sonny & Cher, Tom Jones, Dionne Warwick, among others. Check out Marcy Downey at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at IslandWalk. The event is open to the first 180 people and is $15 for tickets. Residents can register via the IslandWalk registration system.
Extreme music bingo
A new game comes to IslandWalk, extreme music bingo. Music bingo is just that bingo based on music, knowing the song names isn't required. Join host Jay Ringdon sing, laugh and dance the night away, there is also an opportunity to win prizes. The event is free and open to the first 160 residents who register via the IslandWalk registration system. Extreme music bingo 7 p.m. Aug. 15.
RENAISSANCE
Celebrate ice cream sandwich day
Enjoy free ice cream sandwiches at the Renaissance clubhouse at 2 p.m. Aug. 2. The free ice cream sandwiches will be available while supplies last.
Ice cream truck
Renaissance residents can cool off with ice cream on Aug. 16. From 5p.m. to 7 p.m. purchase a cool treat at the clubhouse.
Movie night
"Mary Poppins" will be shown at the Renaissance clubhouse at 7 p.m. on Aug. 16. Snacks and lemonade will be provided for Renaissance residents to enjoy during the film.
Hurricane meeting
In an effort to be prepared Renaissance will host a hurricane meeting at 1 p.m. on Aug. 17. The meeting will serve to not only prepare residents, but also to ask for volunteers, neighborhood contact representatives, among other tasks.
GRAND PALM
Gym orientation
Grand Palm will host a gym orientation at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 4. Residents are welcome to come out and learn more about their gym. Registration is required to participate in the gym orientation.
Ice cream and kids crafts
Kids 14 and under can enjoy ice cream and kids crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. For more information contact Lifestyle Director Kim Nakach at 941-493-6964.
All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.
