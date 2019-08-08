GRAN PARADISO

Luau party

Enjoy a tropical Luau party at Gran Paradiso Friday. The event will be held at the activity center and is open to all Gran Paradiso residents. The Luau party starts at 6 p.m. on Friday.

Couples game night

Enjoy couples game night with tumbling game of throws at 7:15 p.m. Aug. 16 at the event center.

ISLANDWALK

Ladies’ lunch at Blu Island Bistro

You have until Aug. 11 to register for the upcoming Ladies’ Lunch at Blu Island Bistro. Join your fellow IslandWalk ladies for a lunch on Venice Island. The cost is your meal and you must register by Aug. 11 via the IslandWalk online system to join.

Social bingo & eats for singles

New to IslandWalk is a fun social game of bingo featuring IslandWalk’s singles “eat” menu which includes chicken tenders, shrimp, roasted tomato pasta bowl, a relish assortment and European dessert specialties. To participate it’s $12 and the last day to register is Aug. 12, to register for the event use the IslandWalk online registration system. Social bingo starts at 6 p.m. Aug. 16 at the IslandWalk event center.

Friendly Feud

Join comedian Bob Cattel for Friendly Feud at IslandWalk. It takes the traditional family style game and pairs you and your neighbors into teams of six. Stand up comedian Bob Cattel hosts the fun family style game, bring five neighbors and get in on the game. To register your team use the online IslandWalk registration system, then team captains can email Lifestyle Director Mark Craycraft at mcraycraft@castlegroup.com with their team or street name. If you’d like to be in the audience register online via the registration system, registration is open to the first 160 people.

RENAISSANCE

Hurricane meeting

Renaissance will hold a hurricane meeting at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 in the clubhouse. The meeting is to help with preparations, help identify volunteers for neighborhood contacts,

Ladies Lunch

Enjoy lunch with your fellow Renaissance ladies at Le Petit Jardin Cafe in Venice at noon on Aug. 21. As always separate checks and RSVP is required with Lifestyle Director Alexis Michel Angelo. To RSVP email Angelo at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com by Aug. 14.

GRAND PALM

Ice cream and kids crafts

Kids 14 and under can enjoy ice cream and kids crafts from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday. For more information contact Lifestyle Director Kim Nakach at 941-493-6964.

Sip N’ Dip

Enjoy time with your neighbors on Aug. 21 with Sip n’ Dip at 5:30 p.m. in the club house.

All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.

