ISLANDWALK
Steel drum music at the pool
IslandWalk residents can enjoy the tropical sounds of the steel drum from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20. The event is free and no registration is needed, just come out and have a good time.
Interactive dinner with chefs from Plantation Golf and Country Club
Make friends and prepare a four course dinner thanks to the chefs at Plantation Golf and Country Club on July 25. Tables of eight people in pairs of two will prepare dishes for the table. Plantation chefs will walk you through the preparation and serving of the meal. The event is $38 per person and is BYOB. To register for the event use the IslandWalk online system.
Tickled pink dance party and Pickled Pink food truck
Dance to great music from the 50s to today during the tickled pink dance party on July 27, the event is free and open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register. Those who wear pink will enjoy free pink pastries and desserts. The dance party starts 7 p.m. and those interested should register through the online system. Also on July 27 enjoy lunch and dinner provided through the Pickled Pink food truck, featuring a variety of menu items the truck will serve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.