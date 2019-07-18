ISLANDWALK

Steel drum music at the pool

IslandWalk residents can enjoy the tropical sounds of the steel drum from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 20. The event is free and no registration is needed, just come out and have a good time.

Interactive dinner with chefs from Plantation Golf and Country Club

Make friends and prepare a four course dinner thanks to the chefs at Plantation Golf and Country Club on July 25. Tables of eight people in pairs of two will prepare dishes for the table. Plantation chefs will walk you through the preparation and serving of the meal. The event is $38 per person and is BYOB. To register for the event use the IslandWalk online system.

Tickled pink dance party and Pickled Pink food truck

Dance to great music from the 50s to today during the tickled pink dance party on July 27, the event is free and open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register. Those who wear pink will enjoy free pink pastries and desserts. The dance party starts 7 p.m. and those interested should register through the online system. Also on July 27 enjoy lunch and dinner provided through the Pickled Pink food truck, featuring a variety of menu items the truck will serve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner.

