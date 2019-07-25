ISLANDWALK
Tickled pink dance party and Pickled Pink food truck
Dance to great music from the 50s to today during the tickled pink dance party on July 27, the event is free and open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register. Those who wear pink will enjoy free pink pastries and desserts. The dance party starts 7 p.m. and those interested should register through the online system. Also on July 27 enjoy lunch and dinner provided through the Pickled Pink food truck, featuring a variety of menu items the truck will serve from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for dinner.
Laughter in Paradise
Laughter in Paradise continues on July 28 with Mack Dryden. Dryden is a well-known comedian who has been featured on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson and Jay Leno. Dryden has also made appearances on “JAG” and “The Guardian,” as well as co-hosting his own 125 episode sketch comedy show. Tickets are $15 and open to the first 200 IslandWalk residents who register via the online system. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. in the event center.
Tee off against child hunger
The IslandWalk backpack group will host a golf tournament to benefit All Faith’s Food Bank on October 5. The tournament will be held at Myakka Pines Golf Course in Englewood. The registration fee includes golf and a pre-event party with entertainment at IslandWalk, continental breakfast is included on the day of the event. Contests and prizes will be available and sponsorship opportunities are available. For sponsorship or to sign up for the event call Event Chairman Carla Brady at 419-356-0966 or email her at carlabrady0@gmail.com.
GRAN PARADISO
The Twig needs pajamas
Starting in July, Gran Paradiso will be collecting pajamas for The Twig in Venice. Gran Paradiso Lifestyle Manager Loraine Welch will be collecting the pajamas for kids ages newborn to 12-years-old. All new pajamas can be dropped off at Welch’s office at the lifestyle center. Collection for the pajamas began on July 4.
Body Conditioning with Zack McMurray
A new class begins in July at Gran Paradiso. Zack McMurray will offer body conditioning on Mondays and Wednesdays in the aerobics room at Gran Paradiso. Residents can build stamina, increase flexibility, strength, and core during the class. For more information call Zack McMurray at 941-800-7210 or email him at mcmurray.tkd@gmail.com, punch cards are available.
Dive in movie night
This month take a dip and watch a movie on the big screen in the Gran Paradiso pool. The Gran Paradiso dive in is back with “Jaws” at 8:30 p.m. on July 26. Food will be available for purchase, those planning to attend must bring their own pool float and parents must be present. The event is free and open to all Gran Paradiso residents.
All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.
