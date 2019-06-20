ISLANDWALKIslandWalk CERT is encouraging residents to reduce their carbon footprint with its upcoming recycling kick-off barbecue. The event will feature CERT presentations, a 50/50 raffle and magic presented by Gary Roberts. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring their own plates, silverware and cups. No water bottles will be handed out during the event. The event is $12, with $6 going back to the IslandWalk CERT program. Join IslandWalk CERT at the event center starting at 5 p.m. June 28 for the recycling barbecue. Tickets can be purchased through www.islandwalkwestvillages.com/events.
Take it back to the 1970s as DJ Mike Hartman plays hits from the 1970s at the IslandWalk Event Center. IslandWalk residents can shake their groove thing starting at 7 p.m. on June 29 to hits from the era. The event is free and open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register via the IslandWalk registration system.
Kettle of Fish comes to IslandWalk on July 11. Enjoy a variety of hits from the Rolling Stones, the Neville Brothers, Jimi Hendrix, and others played by Kettle of Fish. The event is limited to the first 160 IslandWalk residents, cost is $16 and residents can register via the online registration system. Kettle of Fish will play IslandWalk at 7 p.m. July 11.
Laughter in Paradise continues with the comedy styling of Mack Dryden. Dryden has appeared on The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson and with Jay Leno, and co-hosted a syndicated comedy show. Dryden will appear at IslandWalk at 7 p.m. on July 28. Tickets for the show are $15 and the show is limited to the first 200 IslandWalk residents who sign up via the IslandWalk online registration system.
GRAN PARADISOLearn self defense from Gran Paradiso resident Zack McMurray. McMurray will teach the three hour seminar in the aerobics room. Gran Paradiso residents can sign up and learn pressure points, joint manipulation, takedowns, break-a-ways, and other defensive moves. The seminars also include literature, self defense tools, practice materials, and other materials. The course is $35 per person or bring a daughter for $15. McMurray Family Taekwondo students are $15. Seminars begin 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on June 19. For more information call Zack McMurray at 941-800-7210.
Gran Paradiso residents can enjoy karaoke night at TJ Carney’s at 6:45 p.m. June 24. Enjoy singing with friends at this free event, sign ups are open on TJ Carney website.
Gran Paradiso residents can learn all about golf carts on on June 29. The seminar will cover laws, safety tips, regulations, licensing and several other topics related to golf carts. The event is free to residents and begins at 11 a.m. June 29 in the craft room, preregistration is required through the online system. Residents with questions should call Lifestyle Coordinator Loraine Welch at 941-234-0450 and hit option 3.
GRAND PALM
Brush up on drivers safety from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on June 25, for more information reach out to Lifestyle Director Kim Nakach 941-493-3964.
All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.
