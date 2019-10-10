ISLANDWALK
Terry Barber in concert
International countertenor Terry Barber comes to IslandWalk on Oct. 19. Barber who has been a soloist at the Metropolitan Opera, Carnegie Hall, London’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and Moscow’s Svetlanov Hall, will bring his talents to IslandWalk. The event is open to the first 232 people to register via the online system and pay. Terry Barber in concert is $24 and will begin at 7 p.m. on Oct. 19 in the IslandWalk event center.
Dick & Kammy live in concert
Dick & Kammy will perform their first concert of the season on Oct. 26 in the IslandWalk Event Center Gazebo. Enjoy IslandWalk favorites while enjoying a burger, pork sandwich or a veggie burger in the gazebo. The event is free and food is $8, bring your own chair and drink container to enjoy the concert. Dick & Kammy will perform at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26.
Halloween dance and costume contest
IslandWalk will host a Halloween dance and costume, which includes a DJ, dancing and light hors d’oeuvers will be served. A $100 gift card will be given to the winner of the costume contest. Several categories are available for residents to enter for a chance to win. Tickets for the Halloween party can be reserved beginning on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. in the Event Center. A lottery system will be used so residents should plan to arrive by 1 p.m. on Oct. 12. Tickets for the event are $12 and there is limit of 8 tickets for those present.
GRAN PARADISO
Birthday bash
Celebrate the October birthdays on Saturday at Gran Paradiso. The monthly birthday party welcomes residents celebrating October birthdays to enjoy cake at the the club house at noon Saturday.
Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots kicks off on Oct. 14, a box will be available in the event event center. Residents are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. The toys will be distributed to needy North Port families during the holidays.
Dive in movie
Enjoy “Hocus Pocus” from the Gran Paradiso pool at 7 p.m. on Oct. 27. The event is open to all residents, all you need is a pool float to enjoy the film. Children should be accompanied by adult and snacks will be available for purchase.
