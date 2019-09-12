ISLANDWALK

Laughter in Paradise with Sonya White

Sonya White comes to IslandWalk for Laughter in Paradise on Sept. 29. White is known for her southern charm and city-street wise comedy styling that has won her multiple appearances on CBS’s “Star Search” and promos on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Laughter in Paradise is open to the first 200 IslandWalk residents to register via the online system and it’s $16. Laughter in Paradise with Sonya White will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 in the event center.

Welcome to fall pig roast and concert

Enjoy a pig roast and concert from The Beat Street Band at the event center. IslandWalk residents can enjoy a Hawaiian pig roast with a variety of sides on Sept. 28. The event is open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register via the online system and $24 to enjoy the event. Welcome to fall pig roast and concert will be 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the event center.

GRAN PARADISO

Fall Fest

Enjoy the first Fall Fest at Gran Paradiso from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. There will be prizes, games, raffles, apple pie eating contest and other family friendly events. The fall fest will take place in the clubhouse parking lot and all Gran Paradiso residents are invited to come out and enjoy fall.

Cigar and Whiskey night

Enjoy a cigar and whiskey on the Gran Paradiso clubhouse patio. The event presented by Gran Paradiso’s men club a relaxing social night at the clubhouse, the event will also include a $25 all you can drink bar and hors d’oeuvers are included. RSVP by emailing Loraine Welch at lwelch@theiconteam.com. Cigar and whiskey night will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21.

GRAND PALM

Open Art Session

Enjoy an open art session at the Grand Palm clubhouse from 1 to 4 p.m. today.

Kona Ice

Enjoy Kona Ice from 3 to 5 p.m., Wednesday, in the Grand Palm clubhouse.

Movie night

Catch “Cars” at the Grand Palm clubhouse 6 p.m. Sept. 27.

RENAISSANCE

Music under the stars

Enjoy music under the stars presented by DJ Bill Muir from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20. The event is BYOB but pizza will be provided for those who attend. Those planning to attend should RSVP to Lifestyle Manager Alexis by Friday at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com.

Author presentation

Sit in and listen to Renaissance resident Bryan Steverson chat about baseball at noon Sept. 21. Steverson will present “Baseball and it’s impact on history,” at the Renaissance clubhouse. Snacks will be provided for those who plan to attend. Please RSVP to Lifestyle Manager Alexis at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com by Saturday.

