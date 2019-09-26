Lemon Bay Chords
The Lemon Bay Chords are looking for anyone who enjoys singing and fun to join the group. The group of barber shop singers is looking for members to fill out the winter and spring performance season. Ability to read music is not required, but being able to carry a tune is helpful. The Lemon Bay Chords meets at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church, 701 N. Indiana Avenue, Englewood, and is open to all. Call Art Ruth for more information 941-429-0215.
ISLANDWALK
Welcome to fall pig roast and concert
Enjoy a pig roast and concert from The Beat Street Band at the event center. IslandWalk residents can enjoy a Hawaiian pig roast with a variety of sides on Sept. 28. The event is open to the first 180 IslandWalk residents who register via the online system and $24 to enjoy the event. Welcome to fall pig roast and concert will be 7 p.m. Sept. 28 at the event center.
Laughter in Paradise with Sonya White
Sonya White comes to IslandWalk for Laughter in Paradise on Sept. 29. White is known for her southern charm and city-street wise comedy styling that has won her multiple appearances on CBS’s “Star Search” and promos on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.” Laughter in Paradise is open to the first 200 IslandWalk residents to register via the online system and it’s $16. Laughter in Paradise with Sonya White will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 29 in the event center.
Tee Off Against Child Hunger
Don’t miss the Tee Off Against Child Hunger golf tournament, benefiting All Faiths Food Bank’s Child Hunger Program. The event is Oct. 5 at Myakka Pines Golf Club in Englewood. The registration fees includes golf and a pre-event player’s party with entertainment at IslandWalk, as well as continental breakfast the morning of the event and lunch afterward. Contests and prizes too! Sponsorships available. For info or to register for the tournament, go to www.allfaithsfoodbank.org/event/2019-tee-off-against-child-hunger. You may also contact Carla Brady, event Chairman at CarlaBrady0@gmail.com or phone 419-356-0966.
GRAN PARADISO
Fall Fest
Enjoy the first Fall Fest at Gran Paradiso from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 28. There will be prizes, games, raffles, apple pie-eating contest and other family friendly events. The fall fest will take place in the clubhouse parking lot and all Gran Paradiso residents are invited to come out and enjoy fall.
GRAND PALM
1920’s Murder Mystery
Enjoy a 1920’s murder mystery dinner at Grand Palm, it’s $45 per person. The murder mystery dinner starts at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28.
