ISLANDWALK
Tee Off Against Child HUnger
Don’t miss the Tee Off Against Child Hunger golf tournament, benefiting All Faiths Food Bank’s Child Hunger Program. The event is Oct. 5 at Myakka Pines Golf Club in Englewood. The registration fees includes golf and a pre-event player’s party with entertainment at IslandWalk, as well as continental breakfast the morning of the event and lunch afterward. Contests and prizes too! Sponsorships available. For info or to register for the tournament, go to www.allfaithsfoodbank.org/event/2019-tee-off-against-child-hunger. You may also contact Carla Brady, event Chairman at CarlaBrady0@gmail.com or phone 419-356-0966.
GRAN PARADISO
Travel back in time recital
Enjoy organ music played by Fletcher Music Centers of Port Charlotte in the clubhouse lobby. The free event will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Gran Paradiso residents can come out and enjoy.
Fall Fest
Enjoy the first Fall Fest at Gran Paradiso from noon to 3 p.m. on Sept. 28. There will be prizes, games, raffles, apple pie eating contest and other family friendly events. The fall fest will take place in the clubhouse parking lot and all Gran Paradiso residents are invited to come out and enjoy fall.
GRAND PALM
Ladies tea
Enjoy ladies tea at Grand Palm at 2 p.m. Sept. 9 in the clubhouse. This is a registration event and those interested should contact Kim Nakach in the clubhouse.
Open Art Session
Enjoy an open art session at the Grand Palm clubhouse from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12.
RENAISSANCE
Dinner out at Chaz 51
Enjoy dinner out with neighbors at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11. Enjoy the vast menu and everything the restaurant has to offer, those planning to attend should RSVP to Lifestyle Manager Alexis today at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com. As always those attending will pay for their own checks.
Music under the stars
Enjoy music under the stars presented by DJ Bill Muir from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sept. 20. The event is BYOB but pizza will be provided for those who attend. Those planning to attend should RSVP to Lifestyle Manager Alexis by Sept. 13 at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com.
Author presentation
Sit in and listen to Renaissance resident Bryan Steverson chat about baseball at noon on Sept. 21. Steverson will present “Baseball and it’s impact on history,” at the Renaissance clubhouse. Snacks will be provided for those who plan to attend. Please RSVP to Lifestyle Manager Alexis at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com by Sept. 14.
All community events listed are for residents of the communities and their respective guests. Events are not open to the general public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.