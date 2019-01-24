Allamanda Garden Club
The Allamanda Garden Club of North Port has its next meeting at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 4285 Wesley Lane, North Port. Meetings are held the fourth Friday of each month from September through May. This month’s program is “Where the Wild Things Are” focusing on Peace River Wildlife Center in Punta Gorda. For more informaiton, call 941-423-0743 or visit www.allamandagardenclub.com.
AMVETS dinner
AMVETS Riders have a steak dinner set from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 2 with a presale ending Jan. 30. Tickets cost $12 and the dinner includes cooked-to-order T-bone steak, baked potato, dessert and salad. AMVETS is located at 7050 Chancellor Blvd., North Port. For more information, call 941-429-5403.
Amateur Radio Club
Tamiami Amateur Radio Club holds open meetings at 7 p.m. the second Wednesday every month at the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 86, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice. Contact Jim Shortill, 941-485-7327. The club administers FCC Amateur Radio License testing at 10 a.m. the second Saturday of the month at Jacaranda Public Library, 4143 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice. Contact Steve Phillips, sphillips3@gmail.com; visit: TamiamiARC.org.
Sailing open house
The Englewood Sailing Association has an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. ESA is a volunteer nonprofit organization teaching youth and adults the joy of sailing on Lemon Bay. For more information about ESA, visit englewoodsailing.org or call 941-681-8190.
DAR meeting
The Daughters of the American Revolution is hosting a meeting from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Jan. 29 at the North Port Public Library. It is looking for people who have Revolutionary War patriots in their family tree — and note the service is not limited to fighting with the militia. It is being sponsored by the Hickory Bluff Chamber of DAR and the Myakka Chapter of NSDAR Sarasota. For more information, call 941-456-2199.
Novelist speaks
Novelist Virginia Czaja, who writes under the name Virginia Crane is the guest speaker at Shannon Staub Public Library at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8. Czaja has written more than a dozen books. She is a North Port resident and may hold a writing exercise during her talk. The event is hosted by the Friends of the Shannon Staub Library. The library is at 4675 Career Lane, North Port.
Cracker Fair
The Lemon Bay Historical Society presents the 17th Annual Cracker Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at Pioneer Plaza, 300 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. There will be traditional food vendors, artists, authors, music, cracker whip demonstrations, local merchants, the Kids Zone and the Lemon Dessert Baking Contest. For more information visit lemonbayhistory.com/crackerfair.
Food donations needed
The Salvation Army’s Food Pantry, 1051 Albee Farm Road, Venice, has these immediate needs: staple items such as: soups, complete meals in cans (spaghettios, stews, etc.) jelly in plastic jars, boxed macaroni and cheese, instant potatoes and rice. Food donations are accepted between 9 a.m. and noon, and 1 and 4 p.m. Call 941-484-6227 for more information.
Peace Pole Project
Venice Peace Project holds meditation the third Friday of the month at 400 Shamrock Blvd. (gazebo), 5-6 p.m. Sit in silence, meditate, pray, hold good thoughts. Bring a blanket or chair, sunglasses, hat and water. Visit: VenicePeaceProject.org.
ReStore seeks helpers
ReStore in Venice needs volunteers in Venice and North Port. Contact Venice ReStore, 941-493-0529 or North Port ReStore 941-564-6307.
Venice Museum hours
Venice Museum & Archives is open 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Seasonal Saturday hours run from October through April (11 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the first and third Saturdays of each month).
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary seeks volunteers
Flotilla 86 of the USCG Auxiliary seeks interested volunteers to join its ranks. Members are volunteers augmenting United States Coast Guard missions. The non-military auxiliary has no law enforcement authority. It promotes boating safety upon inland and coastal waters primarily through boater education, free vessel safety inspections and patrols. Open meetings are the first Tuesday of the month at the training center, 1200 Harbor Drive South, Venice. Fellowship is at 6:30 p.m.; formal meeting is at 7 p.m. Call: 941-488-1900.
Volunteer drivers needed
ITN SunCoast is Sarasota and Manatee’s nonprofit ride service for people age 60 and older along with adults with vision challenges needs volunteers. Help neighbors maintain independence by driving for it. Call 941-364-7530. Mileage reimbursement and other benefits are provided.
‘Red Hot Bunco’
The North Port Coalition of Homeless/Needy Children, also known as the Back Pack Angels, is hosting Red Hot Bunco as a fundraiser at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at New Hope Church, 5600 S. Biscayne Drive, North Port. It will include dice games, a 50/50 drawing, raffles, a silent auction and a Crazy Hat contest. Tickets are $20. Back Pack Angels is a nonprofit that helps supply hygiene products to children in need in North Port. For more information, call 941-876-4809 or 813-758-2805.
Show of Shows
The Society of the North Port Performing Arts Center has its “Show of Shows 2019” scheduled. The shows continues Paisley Craze at 7 p.m. Feb. 2 with Paisley Craze — a band that covers music from the 1960s; and the final Show of Shows is at 7 p.m. March 2 with comedian Gid Pool, who is known worldwide, along with singer and impressions of Bud Conover Tickets are available from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the North Port Performing Arts Center box office, at North Port High School, 6400 West Price Blvd, North Port or by calling 941-426-8479.
Bluegrass in the Park
Country and bluegrass music takes place from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each Thursday rain or shine at Indian Mound Park, 210 Winson Ave., Englewood. Two bands, The Sidemen and Gulf Breeze Bluegrass will play with guest musicians by invitation. The shows are free and done in cooperation with the Sarasota County Parks Department. Seating is available or bring a lawn chair. The program is set to run through April 15.
