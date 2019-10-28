NORTH PORT — The couple packed their stuff and hauled three kids to paradise.
Then things took a strange turn for Lisa and Jeremy Thompson at the sprawling West Villages residential project.
The couple, transplanting from North Carolina in 2018, opened a services business from their place in the Gran Paradiso home.
Lisa Thompson listed the services their two-person firm offered on social media … and started taking feedback she didn’t expect, much of it negative about West Villages being in North Port, she said - surprised at the hostility directed at her new hometown.
She said she's excited the United States Postal Service is looking at West Villages as its own community.
“We purchased a home with the understanding that we had a Venice address our children were going to attend Venice district schools," Lisa Thompson said. "Those were the most important aspects for us."
“We are, however, really excited about the West Villages being recognized as its own city address by the USPS and that should put an end to the confusion we experienced when we got here. We are happy to have found a recognized home in West Villages in and of itself."
West Villages, however, isn't its own city - and likely won't be.
While it can be argued that West Villages is culturally linked to Venice - the children attend Venice schools - West Villages remains in North Port city limits, receiving North Port water, police and fire protection.
When she posted about the location situation, she "had to delete comments from the posting for her firm, West Villages Homewatch & Handyman."
Lisa Thompson said mobile app chatter and other objectionable social media language was directed at North Port.
The Thompsons had heard other negativity about West Villages’s geography, that it has the more desirable Venice postal code, and yet pays property taxes to North Port, is plugged into the city’s water and sewer lines and uses its police and fire in emergencies.
“‘Actually, you’re in Venice,’ we were told,” Lisa Thompson said. “I didn’t even know what that means. We bought our home in North Port.”
West Villages as a community is “unreal,” she added. “I mean, who doesn’t want to live here? We’re proud of where we live, regardless of what … everybody’s talking about.”
At North Port’s next town hall on Nov. 5, the focus will be onWest Villages. Right now, it's 15,000 or so acres at buildout that could hold 60,000 people in seven neighborhoods.
North Port in comparison is roughly 70,000 residents, about 5,000 of those in West Villages. It is one of Florida’s fastest-growing developments and would pour revenue into its host community’s coffers, not something North Port Commissioner Vanessa Carusone takes lightly, or wishes to see vanish.
Any conversation about pulling away from North Port could cost plenty, she said of the city’s investment in roads, sewers and emergency services.
“Can’t see that happening,” she said.
This back and forth between West Villages and outside forces is not new. Other town halls have addressed concerns about ZIP codes, for instance.
This West Villages public hearing will be at the North Port Performing Arts Center, giving locals another stab at ZIP codes, North Port or Venice mailing addresses, Sarasota County commission redistricting, even annexation.
Like its predecessors, the next town hall is designed for North Port commissioners to take notes and expand on their visions of West Villages moving forward.
Carusone sees that meeting as a “chance to listen.”
Details are at www.cityofnorthport.com. The North Port Performing Arts Center is at 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. The town hall runs 6-8 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.