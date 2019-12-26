WEST VILLAGES — State College of Florida’s Collegiate School at SCF-Venice opened its facility at the Venice campus and welcomed its first junior class in August.
The program is free and open to all students if they meet requirements for enrollment.
Students enrolling need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average, parental approval and qualifying test scores in the postsecondary education readiness test, SAT and ACT as well.
Students start on an accelerated program in ninth and 10th grades before moving onto a full SCF curriculum in their 11th and 12th grade years.
Those who enroll in the program may graduate with their associates in art and their high school diploma.
The Venice campus — which is in North Port’s West Villages — is a replication of the Bradenton campus, though it will only service high school students.
Students at the school will have two counselors; one for their high school courses and a second counselor to respond to their needs as college students.
The counselors will be for college and career readiness and help them with studying, time management, as well as thinking and analytical skills.
The next wave of applications will be accepted in September 2020, according to Head of School Danielle Lutz.
She said the applications will be ready in summer 2020 and the date for the next lottery has been set.
Before the school can look ahead to the future, SCF Director of Communications Jamie Smith said the school needs support to build a facility needed for the high school underclassmen.
Underclassmen have to be kept apart from college students, and would need to have their own classrooms and bus loop. The students would be allowed onto the college campus, without permission.
“We’re looking for community support,” Smith said.
The school needs about $2 million to build the new building and is looking for donations to make it happen.
Smith added that the SCF Foundation would be matching all donations made to the school.
For more information on the school or how to donate, call the SCF Venice campus at 941-408-1300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.