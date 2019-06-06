GRAND PALM — As summer really begins, so does the hurricane season.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, and safety officials encourage residents to be as prepared as early as possible. While this year is not predicted to be as active as previous years, residents should still be preparing.
In May the National Oceanic Atmospheric Association forecasts a normal season. NOAA predicts that 2019 could see nine to 15 named storms, of those four to eight could become hurricanes, and of those two to four could be major hurricanes, according to NOAA’s website.
While predictions are looking at a normal season, being prepared is important for residents. Whether it’s securing your home or making sure you have an evacuation plan in place, it’s better to be prepared before a storm.
One way residents are able to prepare is through a talk by Emergency Management Chief Ed McCrane. McCrane or another representative can be sent to speak with communities, according to Drew Winchester, media relations for Sarasota County.
Winchester said in an email that McCrane and his staff have a total of 45 talks scheduled through October 10, since Jan. 1 McCrane and the staff have done 22 talks on the subject.
According to Winchester the talks cover hurricane season outlook, preparedness, county actions, Emergency Operations Center and other topics.
One community taking advantage of that is Grand Palm. The community will host McCrane on June 11 to discuss hurricane preparedness.
Grand Palm Activities Director Kim Nakach said this is the third time the community has hosted the hurricane talk.
“It’s extremely popular,” Nakach said.
The program was started as a way to help not only new Renaissance residents, but seasonal residents as well. It’s also a good refresher course on what to do, according to Nakach.
Grand Palm isn’t the only community preparing for the season, over at Renaissance University of Florida IFAS Extension professor Maria Portelos-Rometo will do a hurricane talk with residents there.
Lifestyle Coordinator Alexis Michel Angelo says that this the first talk the community is hosting about hurricanes.
“Both the residents and I wanted to talk about it,” she said.
Angelo contacted the county in order to have someone come speak and answer questions. The idea was to refresh the residents who have lived there and help those who may be new to the area.
She wanted to make sure that residents knew to be prepared and this was a great opportunity to do so.
Angelo asks that residents planning to attend should RSVP with her ahead of the talk. June 6 is the last day to RSVP for the talk, and those interested should email Angelo at renaissanceclubhouse@gmail.com.
Renaissance will host their hurricane talk at 6 p.m. June 20 in the clubhouse, pizza will be provided. This event is only for Renaissance residents.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.