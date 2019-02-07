WEST VILLAGES — The West Villages Invitational is back for a second year.
The tournament welcomes teams of four and individual for a scramble start gold tournament. This year the invitational will be held at Sarasota National’s golf course.
Sondra Guffey, marketing manager for the West Villages said that it was started by a resident in 2018. The resident lives in Plantation, which is where the first invitational was held.
“(The resident) had an idea that we needed a golf tournament with the Braves,” said Guffey.
In 2018 the invitational had 108 golfers sign up and this year they are expecting at least 120 golfers, according to Guffey.
The invitational also includes a silent auction and cocktail reception. All of the proceeds from the tournament and auction will go to benefit Habitat for Humanity in South Sarasota County.
Along with the reception and an opportunity to play golf, those who attend will also have an opportunity to meet two alumni of the Atlanta Braves. The invitational is hosted in part with the Atlanta Braves.
Last year golfers got to meet Braves alumni Fred McGriff, who was a first baseman for the Braves. McGriff, according to Guffey played the entire course with other golfers.
This year there are two players slated for the invitational, Guffey could confirm Greg McMichael as one of the players for this year’s event. McMichael was a relief pitcher for the Braves during the 1990s.
The event is open to all golfers who’d like to come out and support a good cause, according to Guffey.
The second West Villages Invitational at Sarasota National, 25500 National Boulevard, Venice, returns on Feb. 19. The putting green opens at 7 a.m., registration and buffet lunch begin at 11 a.m., followed by the shotgun start at noon.
A cocktail and silent auction will follow at 5 p.m. and awards will be handed for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place foursome, prizes for longest drive in the men and women’s category, closest to the pin in the men and women’s category and hole in one.
The last day to register is Feb. 13, though spots may fill up before then, according to Guffey. Those looking to sign up can visit www.birdeasepro.com/west villagesinvitational/ to sign up or print off the form.
Foursomes are $700, individual golfers are $175 and tickets for the reception only are $50. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for those interested.
