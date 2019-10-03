VENICE — If you miss home cooking like grandma used to make, you can have it again at The Living Room in Venice, a very different kind of place.
“We don’t even like the word ‘restaurant,’” said owner Greg Gover. “We call this a wine bar/café, and we cook some pretty good stuff.”
The pretty good stuff at The Living Room comes from family comfort-food recipes, including tuna noodle casserole, meatloaf and ground beef stroganoff, or out of the owners’ fertile imaginations, like barbeque pulled pork pie. Stuffed pepper and goulash (aka American chop suey) were among customers’ contributions.
It all started as a quit-your-day-job fantasy, when Gover sketched the logo for a dream business.
After moving here from Louisville, he’d announced, “If I ever lose my corporate job, this is what I want to do”—operate a comfort food establishment that looks just like a family living room, with the motto “Eat Drink Relax,” cuckoo clock, sofas and all.
Within a week after his company lost a big contract, Gover leapt on a strip mall space for lease near his Venice home.
“Originally, everything in here had a price tag on it, because I refinished furniture, made lamps, and sold the décor. He said “That worked out really well until people wanted us to cook more food.
“In my mind, we were going to sit around and drink wine all day and occasionally get up and make somebody a sandwich.”
Trouble is, they were making such irresistible comfort food and mouthwatering desserts that customers weren’t about to let them sit around for long.
News of The Living Room’s unique concept spread by word of mouth. At first there were only about seven family recipes on the menu. Now celebrating its sixth anniversary, The Living Room is up to three pages of comforting dinner fare.
Gover and partner Jerry Epifanio run the 60-seat establishment as if it were home.
“People who come here know everything is made to order and will take at least 25 minutes from the time they place their order,” said Gover. “They relax and talk, listen to Herb Geri play smooth jazz every Friday and enjoy a glass of wine.
“If we had any preconceived notions about how things were supposed to be in a restaurant, we wouldn’t have done as well as we have. We just try to make it as comfortable, clean and welcoming as possible, and it seems to work out.”
But don’t count on The Living Room to look exactly the same from one day to the next. That’s part of its charm.
Gover said, “If you came in yesterday, you’d have seen the couches, the fireplace, the chandelier and The Three Stooges in different spots. It’s just like rearranging furniture at your house. Take that lamp out, put that horse here.”
Three Stooges? Horse?
Quirky décor finds its forever home here from thrift shops, eBay, customer donations.
“A lady gave us the Leg Lamp,” said Gover. “And we got Peewee Herman off eBay. This is crystal from my great-grandmother’s chandelier. Those big glass grapes, we had some like them at home growing up.”
The Living Room ($$), 941-244-2834, 2357 Tamiami Trail, Venice, is open for dinner 4 to 9 p.m Tuesday to Saturday.
Editors note: This is part two of three in a series about local West Villages eateries.
