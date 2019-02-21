NORTH PORT — Members of the West Villages Independent Improvement District are looking at an agreement between the district and the city of North Port for the new wastewater treatment facility.
The facility is set to open early next year. It was the topic of the Feb. 14 monthly meeting in North Port.
The new facility is designed to help with the continued growth of the district. City Manager Pete Lear said in January the West Villages needs the water facility to keep building. Current temporary pipes could not sustain the continued growth in the area.
Andrew Karmeris, of Special District Services Inc., which manages the West Villages special district, said the agreement with the city is in final approval. Following the approval from the district, the agreement will move to the North Port City Commission.
Karmeris said once it’s signed, the legal departments will meet to wordsmith the document a final time for approval. The document outlines the contract between the city and improvement district for the wastewater facility.
According to documents provided, the contract also states the city can use the wastewater facility to service property west of the Myakka River. The agreement states the city can only service 200 total equivalent residential connection.
The board unanimously agreed to proceed with the contract as it stands. The wastewater facility contract will receive final approval at a later date, which will be announced.
Also on the agenda was Preto Boulevard. The new road will connect the West Villages out to River Road near the Englewood Sports Complex.
Preto will also provide secondary access to CoolToday Park, which is at the end of West Villages Parkway.
The work on the road is coming along smoothly, according to Special District Services, Inc. President Todd Wodraska. Wodraska said the road should be open by March ahead of the ballpark opening.
Wodraska said the district is also planning to repave West Villages Parkway. The board approved the start of consultation to look into repaving the road.
Another issue addressed on Thursday was the herbicide used at the new Central Bark dog park at Blue Heron Park. The herbicide had been brought up at the January meeting by resident Patrice Matz.
Matz had concern the weed killer used to treat the weeds would be harmful to the animals. She also had wanted the board to discuss other options.
Sid Tagway, from Yellowstone Landscaping who manage the weeding in the park, explained there are no other options. The use of Round Up would not affect the dogs as it dries quickly, he said.
He said if it was ingested, the most it would do is cause vomiting and no other harm. The park is sprayed early in the morning before it opens to the public.
Board member Victor Dobrin asked if there were any other options, despite Tagway explaining the only other natural option would just burn the grass.
The board agreed to continue to use the current course of weed killer.
The West Villages Improvement District Board will meet at 11 a.m. on March 14 in the City Commission Chambers, 4970 City Hall Blvd., North Port, for its regularly scheduled meeting.
