WEST VILLAGES — Construction in the West Villages shows no signs of stopping.
From infrastructure to accommodate the growth in the communities to a new Publix for residents. The growth in the West Villages also includes the new homeowners to the area.
In 2018 the West Villages sold 1,108 homes, which has placed the community on the John Burns Real Estate Consulting list of top 50 U.S. Master Planned Communities.
According to a release by the West Villages the community has seen a 13 percent increase from last year’s numbers. On the John Burns website in order for communities to be considered top selling, 320 homes need to be sold per community.
In 2018 roughly 28,000 buyers purchased homes in the top 50 communities.
Even with this ranking the West Villages has no plans on stopping in its growth. In December the community opened its first park and now in March will open CoolToday Park the new Atlanta Braves Spring Training facility.
Though the West Villages has plenty more happening in 2019 for residents and visitors.
West Villages President Paul Erhardt said that in 2019, residents will have plenty to look forward to. Though he mentions the bulk of the work going forward will be infrastructure and while it may not be as exciting as the Braves its needed.
“There (are) several major milestones in 2019,” Erhardt said.
Welcome center and marketplace
The West Villages will have a handful of other exciting projects completed in 2019, the long-awaited marketplace and the West Villages Welcome Center.
Erhardt says that the welcome center will serve as a way for both residents and potential home buyers to get information about the West Villages and what is going on in the communities.
The welcome center will be adjacent to the marketplace, which will be anchored by a Publix. Though Erhardt says that the West Villages already has some leases for different businesses in the marketplace.
So far there is a Chinese food place, a Thai food place, an Italian and pizza eatery leased. Along with the food there is a nail salon, dry cleaners and pool supply store.
In addition to the marketplace, Erhardt added that there are several stand alone businesses leased. The leased stand alone businesses include a gas station and a dental office, which will have frontage on U.S. 41.
The gas station is the first in the area, the nearest gas stations to the West Villages is 3.7 miles away in North Port — the nearest gas station in Venice is 5 miles away. There is also no gas station between Englewood and River Road, this would be the first one since the closure of the Myakka River Trading Post, some 10 years ago.
In December 33-acre Blue Heron Park also opened to residents, giving them green spaces and a dog park. While the West Villages has no immediate plans for another park, its something that is being looked at.
Erhardt says that sometimes in the next five years the West Villages will find another location for a park, but its not in the immediate future.
Infrastructure
While home building and the completion of the marketplace and Braves moves forward, Erdhart says that the West Villages is focusing on infrastructure during the latter half of 2019.
“We have plans for additional infastructure,” Erhardt said.
Two projects for 2019 is the opening of Preto Boulevard and Playmore Road, which will connect various parts of West Villages. Along with the opening and completion of roads the West Villages also has a new traffic light between Gran Paradiso and IslandWalk — there is an additional light being installed on West Villages Parkway and Tamiami Trail.
“More roads in late 2019 into 2020,” Erhardt said.
Along with the added roads and traffic signals, the West Villages will begin working on the waste water treatment plant. Erhardt says work will begin this fall and there are plans to have it completed by Jan. 2020.
The waste water treatment plant will be adding to critical infrastructure to the growing communities. Reclaimed water from the plant will be used for irrigation across the West Villages in both commercial and residential properties.
Erhardt says that the main goals for this year will be the roads to accommodate the growth and continue to build.
