By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
VENICE — What started out as three friends creating art has expanded from the West Villages.
Sue Inglese, a painter and Joanne Mclaren, who is also a painter, met while at the dog park. They brought Peg Normandin, who quilts, on and the three created Sarasota National Creatives.
The trio have hosted an artisan market at Sarasota National, and now Inglese and Mclaren have decided to take it one step further — an art gallery.
Inglese and Mclaren, along with fellow Sarasota National resident Shelia Sullivan, have opened Art Escape Gallery, in the heart of Downtown Venice. It only hosts fine art pieces from artists in the West Villages, but also throughout the Venice area.
The gallery not only features art, but also art classes. Those looking to learn more or refine their skills can stop into the gallery.
Inglese said the gallery even offers group classes and special event classes, like painting with wine is offered.
The gallery features 20 artists with a variety of skills and art styles. The same artists will teach a variety of classes from jewelry making to pour painting, there is something for everyone.
“We think this is such a wonderful community,” Inglese said.
She’s excited for the gallery to finally have it’s grand opening, though it’s been in a soft opening period for the last few weeks. Interested customers could still come by and few classes have been held
Art is in the gallery is locally created and features artists from all over the West Villages and Venice, Inglese mentioned there was a wait list for new artists. Currently the gallery is full and is not accepting artists, but the plan is as artists sell out, to add new artists.
Art Escape Gallery, 206 Miami Avenue W., Venice, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the gallery is closed on Sunday. For more information visit www.artescapegallery.net or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/artescapegallery.
