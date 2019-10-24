By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
VENICE — What started out as three friends creating art has become a business.
Painters Sue Inglese and Joanne Mclaren met while at the dog park. They recruited Peg Normandin, who quilts, and the three created Sarasota National Creatives. The trio previously hosted an artisan market at Sarasota National but decided to go bigger.
Inglese and Mclaren, along with fellow Sarasota National resident Shelia Sullivan, have opened Art Escape Gallery, in the heart of Downtown Venice. It only hosts fine art pieces from artists in the West Villages, but also throughout the Venice area. Normandin is one of the 20 featured artists.
The gallery also has art classes including special event classes, like wine and painting.
“We think this is such a wonderful community,” Inglese said.
Currently the gallery is full and is not accepting additional artists.
Art Escape Gallery, 206 Miami Avenue W., Venice, is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday, the gallery is closed on Sunday. For more information visit www.artescapegallery.net or visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/artescapegallery.
