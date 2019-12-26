WEST VILLAGES — The year 2019 was a banner one for West Villages and its communities as it welcomed — officially — the Atlanta Braves new spring training, a new market and hundreds — if not thousands — of new residents.
The area continues to grow with dozens of homes under construction along with new businesses coming to West Villages Marketplace that opened with the community’s first non-Atlanta Braves commercial business: Publix.
While a year of accomplishments, it was also a year of some tragedies — with a couple killed in an alleged drunken driving crash at West Villages Parkway and U.S. 41; a worker seriously injured by a rattlesnake and the body of a homeless man found in a Gran Paradiso pond.
And there were the controversies and changes. The city of North Port hosted a type of town hall for West Villages residents to talk ZIP codes, taxes and hear input. Longtime West Villages President Marty Black is leaving his job after years guiding the vision of the West Villages Improvement District and area’s blueprint, and Rick Severance has taken the job of president for West Villages. And a new charter school for high school students opened up at SCF-Venice, with juniors opening the facility.
This issue of the West Villages Sun will feature the top stories of the year. While debatable, here are what the editors of The Sun newspapers cobbled together as the Top 10 news stories of West Villages in 2019:
10. In November, Mattamy Homes signs a deal to purchase all of Vanguard Land’s partnership interest in the West Villages. Once the deal is done, Mattamy will own 98.5% of the interests in the partnership that owns the land making up the West Villages in Sarasota County.
9. In November, Sarasota County Schools receives a $1 million grant to make improvements to schools that serve as hurricane evacuation centers, including Taylor Ranch Elementary which serves West Villages, as a mid-county shelter location. In 2020, Taylor Ranch, along with North Port High School and two Sarasota schools, will undergo improvements to ensure the safety of evacuees during a hurricane.
8. Throughout the year, CoolToday Park hosted a variety of events for the community, including a new farmers market on a weekly basis, the North Port Freedom Festival for the first time in its long history, a viewing party for “America’s Got Talent” contestant — and North Port resident — Emanne Beasha — and baseball games and camps.
7. In July, Earl Hjertstedt was building a fence outside the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium Saturday when he felt a slap on his leg. He was bitten by a rattlesnake that hospitalized him and seriously damaged his lower leg.
6. A crash in March killed George Almeder, 81, and Rose Almeder, 79, who were on their way home from a friend’s house and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park. Samantha King, 20, of North Port, reportedly told EMS personnel on the scene that she’d been drinking after work prior to the wreck on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway. She was charged with manslaughter and other charges; her next court date is in January 2020.
5. The turn out for 2019’s Evening Under the Stars in April was strong. The event, which celebrated its 31st year April 6, brought the community together to enjoy music and fireworks at State College of Florida’s Venice campus. This year’s theme “Take Me out to the Ballgame” was well received by crowds, according to SCF Foundation.
4.In August, SCF’s new collegiate school at the Venice campus welcomed its first junior class. Students enrolling need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average and other qualifications. Students start an accelerated program in grades 9 and 10, before moving onto a full SCF curriculum in grades 11 and 12.
3. After years of leading West Villages, it was quietly announced longtime official Marty Black was leaving the operations — staying on as a consultant. Black had led much of West Villages growth since June 2014 and stepped away, officially in November. Rick Severance, who previously worked at Babcock Ranch, has taken over his reins.
2. In October, with little fanfare, the new Publix at West Villages Marketplace opened. The new 48,387-square-foot facility is another high mark for the West Villages community. It’s not like most Publix in the area — the closest one in size and style is in Parrish.
1. In March, the Atlanta Braves hosted the Tampa Bay Rays at CoolToday Park for the Braves first Spring Training game at the $120 million facility in West Villages — selling out the stadium and sparking a 30-year relationship, at least, between the Major League Baseball team and West Villages. The Braves won, 4-2 win with starter Kevin Gausman. Among Braves celebrities at the game were Hank Aaron, Bobby Cox, John Schuerholz and Terry Pendleton, who through out the first pitch.
