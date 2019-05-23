WEST VILLAGES — While everyone will spend this weekend enjoying food out by the pool and beaches, Monday is a day for remembrance.
With Memorial Day on Monday many offices and businesses will be closed in the region.
Residents in Grand Palm will find that the offices will be closed in observance of the holiday.
Other communities will still host regular activities and offices will be open. IslandWalk has changed it’s weekly Tuesday lunch to Monday to celebrate the holiday.
The cities of North Port and Venice will be closed on Monday in observance of the holiday, along with Sarasota County Government.
County offices will be closed, SCAT bus services will be suspended and libraries will be closed — the Siesta Key Breeze will operate normal hours. County recreation centers will also be closed, according to a release by the government.
Garbage and recycling will be collected as scheduled on Monday for West Villages residents, according to the city of North Port — Sarasota County will also collect solid waste on Monday.
There will be no postal delivery on Monday in observance of Memorial Day, and post offices across the region will be closed.
Publix Supermarkets will be open, according to their website. The store pharmacy will be closed, but the store will operate with normal business hours.
Winn-Dixie will also be operating with normal business hours, according to the supermarket’s website.
Residents should check with local businesses and restaurants for hours of operation on Monday during the holiday.
