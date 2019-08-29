STAFF REPORT

WEST VILLAGES — Labor Day is Monday and with that means things are closed across the region.

Solid waste

Residents in the West Villages who’s waste is picked up on Monday, there will be no trash collection this Monday. Collection of the waste will be on Tuesday for residents.

City and county offices

City and county offices will be closed Monday. Cities of Venice and North Port along with Sarasota County offices. Closures also include all Sarasota County libraries and recreation centers across the county. Digital resources are available for the library though, according to Sarasota County.

SCAT bus service

There will be no SCAT bus service on Monday, though the Siesta Key Breeze will be operating.

Post offices and banks

There will be no mail services on Monday and post offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Banks will also be closed on Monday, ATMs will be available.

Stores

Most major retail stores will be open. Local retailers may not be open during the holiday, but you should check with the store if you have questions.

