The Sarasota County School district recently released its Instructional Continuity Plan, outlining how the district intends to transition to home learning.
The plan outlines expectations for teachers, students and parents, and provides recommendations for how much time should be spent on each course, now that schools are closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sarasota County staff and faculty spent the better part of the last two weeks developing the system, which goes into effect on Wednesday. Charlotte County students logged into their distance learning plan on Monday.
The Sun reviewed and used the plan to address some of the frequently asked questions.
When will teachers be available? Each teacher is required to hold virtual “office hours,” where they will be available to students and their parents. According to the plan, teachers will be expected to have virtual interaction, purposeful student communication, and active progress monitoring. Teachers can communicate with Zoom, a video conferencing option, Google Voice or a traditional phone call, email, or any other means of communication used for their class. Teachers must ensure students are completing weekly assignments and staying on target. Maintaining a daily presence and providing feedback for students is recommended for progress monitoring.
Attendance: Teachers should monitor participation and reach out to families who aren’t participating; social workers and counselors may help. Packets of coursework may need to be delivered home, which bus drivers can assist with.
What about other staff? Principals are to communicate with each teacher weekly and review remote learning plans, provide an update to families weekly, and support teachers in finding solutions for students and families. Assistant principals will also check in with teachers and assist in finding solutions.
What about testing/grading? According to the plan, no student will receive a grade below 70% in any class they are making an effort to participate in. Since remote learning is extending beyond April 15, there will be no final exams. According to the grading component of the plan, “Teachers are asked to apply generous grading methods and content submission/completion timelines.” Any student who completes their assignment may receive an A.
Social-emotional learning: Inner Explorer has developed a daily mindfulness app for families, which can be used by students in kindergarten through 12th grade. Mindfulness can reduce stress, boost immune system, and improve learning.
Pre-kindergarten: Suggested time spent on online learning is 15 to 20 minutes per day, according to the plan. At the start of each week, teachers will share weekly learning objectives and learning targets, share their digital office hours, and share any links to recorded lessons or virtual learning, supplemental links, and PDF packets of work.
Elementary: The district suggests working on online learning three hours a day. The plan contains a sample schedule for the amount of time families should spend on each subject. Example: 15 minutes for social/emotional learning, 60 minutes for English language arts, 30 minutes for specials, 45 minutes for math and 30 minutes for science and social studies.
Middle: The district recommends spending 30 minutes per course per day and 45 to 60 minutes per week in each subject English Language Arts and math. For encore courses, the district recommends spending 30 minutes per course per day. For middle school ESE access courses, the district recommends 30 minutes of active time per course per day, up to three hours a day, and breaks can be taken as needed.
High School: The district recommends spending 25 minutes per course per day, or two hours per course per week. Times for AP and IB may vary, and AICE is based on guidance from the state. For ESE, ESOL, and Developmental Language Arts, the district recommends 25 minutes of active time per course per day, for up to 3 hours daily, with breaks as needed.
ESE home learning: Support materials or virtual therapy sessions will be provided for students who receive therapy or specially designed instruction. For students following access point standards, digital instructional tools will be provided, and paper based materials will be provided for those without digital access. Those materials will be delivered to the students home. For hospital homebound students, the teacher will connect with the family to continue the IEP digitally, or paper based packets will be provided.
ESE liaisons will conduct virtual IEP meetings and must follow “steps to ensure parent participation.” A minimum of two team members must be on these calls.
Oak Park: Families will receive an individualized student portfolio binder, which includes: curriculum and instruction, IEP goals, social/emotional learning, and communication. The binder will include two weeks of instruction. New portfolios will be sent every two weeks.
To view the Instructional Continuity for Academic Needs Plan in its entirety, visit sarasotacountyschools.net/Page/3529.
