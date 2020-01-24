MURDOCK — The annual Christmas Bird Count saw 5,881 less birds this year, making it the lowest count for the area in 20 years.
Even though it was a cloudy day with showers, the count was still lower than expected. This year’s bird count saw 16,449 birds, whereas last year they saw 22,330 birds.
About 60 members of the Peace River Audubon Society participated in the annual Christmas Bird Count on Dec. 14. Peace River’s count encompassed roughly 176 square miles. It is a nationwide effort where thousands of volunteers join in to count birds for organizations, such as the Audubon, to use this data to assess the health of bird populations.
Participants also saw fewer species of birds than they have since 2013, meaning the types of birds weren’t as diverse this year. Volunteers saw 121 species, 15 less than last year.
There could be many reasons for these declines, according to the count’s organizer Tony Licata. Some birds could have migrated later in the season, changed their migration routes, or they have plenty of food up north, so the birds decided not to go down to Florida yet.
Another reason could be loss of habitat. The killdeer population, which volunteers saw 43 fewer of this year, are usually seen in fields, however with new developments, they have lost their homes.
Participants only saw three Florida scrub jays this year.
“We used to see a lot more,” Licata said. “But with loss of habitat, there has just been a steady decline... It’s not looking good.”
Current construction projects such as Sunseeker resort “disturbed some of the existing habitats the birds used,” Licata said. “Whether that’s permanent or not, we don’t know ... Next year once things quiet down, we could see birds in that area or they could find a different area.”
But not all populations have declined. The cattle egret, for example, is an invasive species from South America that has flourished in Florida by finding ample bugs to munch on on highway medians. The rock pigeon also thrives in McDonalds’ parking lots, Licata said.
The limpkin population has also grown exponentially due to an invasive apple snail, providing more food for the species to grow.
If interested in participating in the bird count, or for more information about the Peace River Audubon Society, visit www.PeaceRiverAudubon.org.
