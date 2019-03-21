WEST VILLAGES — CoolToday park is one of the hidden gems of the West Villages.
If you’re not looking for it, you may have a hard time finding it. The park is located at the end of the West Villages Parkway and the corner of Playmore Drive just past the State College of Florida campus.
Drivers coming from Tamiami Trail will be able to turn onto West Villages Parkway directly.
Residents in Sarasota National, IslandWalk and Gran Paradiso can access the park from Tamiami Trail South. Drivers will make a right onto West Villages Parkway and follow the road.
Those who live in IslandWalk can also access the park through the back exit along Playmore Drive and can walk or bike to the park — Golf carts are not allowed on the sidewalk or Playmore Drive.
While residents from Oasis and Renaissance can access the park by turning left from the Northbound side of Tamiami Trail.
Residents in The Preserve and Grand Palm can follow West Villages Parkaway across Tamiami Trail to access the park.
CoolToday Park is located 18800 West Villages Parkway, North Port.
From the North travel lanes drivers should make a left onto West Villages Parkway across the south travel lanes and follow the road down. From the South travel lanes drivers should make a right onto West Villages Parkway.
The Braves will host an open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and will face off against the Tampa Bay Rays at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.
