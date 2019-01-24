During the partial government shutdown, some federal offices are impacted while others aren't, making it confusing for beneficiaries.
For example, the shutdown is not affecting the Department of Veterans Affairs.
According to the VA Contingency Plan, 96 percent of VA employees are ordered to report to work as usual. The VA is making provisions for VA workers who've been furloughed.
During the shutdown, the VA is required for protection of human life, and property, the plan states. VA medical facilities are open regular hours and appointments are still available at VA clinics and hospitals.
According to the House Committee on Veterans Affairs, 5.5 million disabled veterans, dependents and survivors will continue to receive pension checks, as the funding for these benefits isn't tied to Congress’s funding bill. Retired military benefits are handled by the Defense Finance and Accounting Service.
During the shutdown, veterans with new or pending claims "may be impacted with a delay in their claims until funding for claims processors is appropriated," according to the VA Contingency Plan.
Last summer, the Department of Veterans Affairs battled a benefit-processing system glitch causing delays in GI Bill payments for soldiers. Some still hadn't had them straightened out by the shutdown.
With January and February being the peak season for spring semester enrollment, the VA has more than 1,100 employees processing GI Bill benefits for beneficiaries. But, support for claims and assistance may be limited including long telephone wait times.
Such circumstances may affect the implementation of new programs or revisions to older ones. If a rollout of a new GI Bill feature happens to clash with a budget impasse, such new benefits could be delayed. How existing programs or employment can be affected may depend on the individual program or agency and whether or not the money supporting it is via non-appropriated funds.
The VA encouraged loan providers to be flexible in dealing with borrowers who have lost income due to the shutdown.
In addition to providing assistance through loan modifications or other loss mitigation options, VA loan servicers can waive late fees and suspend negative credit-bureau reporting.
VA can still guaranty loans if a veteran borrower has been furloughed or otherwise negatively impacted by the partial shutdown.
Veterans who have questions about their VA home loan or Specially Adapted Housing benefits can contact VA staff toll free at 877-827-3702. See www.va.gov/housing-assistance/home-loans/trouble-making-payments/.
The VA can stay or suspend collection on debt or need temporary financial relief until April 1, 2019.
"VA’s Education Service is working overtime during this critical enrollment period so that GI Bill payments are issued correctly and on time," according to a recent statement from the Veterans Administration. "Anyone facing a financial hardship due to the furlough or a delayed GI Bill payment can call the Education Call Center at 1-888-GIBILL-1 for assistance between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday."
