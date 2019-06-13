PORT CHARLOTTE — Everyone calls it “the health department.” But it’s inspectors from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR), Division of Hotels and Restaurants, whom we have to thank for saving us from the unsanitary and unscrupulous.
'This was more of a nightmare than I thought'
“The kitchen’s absolutely spotless. You could eat off the floor.”
You might hear that from a Realtor, but never from an eatery’s new owner.
In the unlikely event that a restaurant sailed through all of its routine health inspections, it’s never at its best come time to turn over the keys. Even before the ink dries on a bill of sale or a lease, any former owner has understandably lost all interest.
“We had a lot of cleaning and pest control to do. It was a lot dirtier earlier,” said Xiaoxia “Lin” Zheng, owner of Port Charlotte’s new Captain Crab Seafood & Sushi.
She was putting it mildly, having dealt with the former Whiskey Creek’s resident colonies of vermin and bees. Ever since the Nebraska-based franchise pulled out of its 22-year-old Florida outpost two years ago, it had been their home. Not anymore.
“If I could open now, I would,” said Lin. “But I have to wait for inspections.”
By the time Doug Harris reopened his new Port Charlotte acquisition, Gatorz Bar & Grill, on New Year’s Day 2015, he’d already had more than he bargained for.
“I’d heard the place was in desperately bad shape, which it was,” he said. “The girls and I spent two months ripping the place apart, cleaning, putting in all-new flooring, ceiling, bar, kitchen. I tented its buildings for 10 days straight.”
Every new owner has such horrific tales of grease buildup and kitchen nightmares lurking behind old equipment that one wonders how the place ever passed inspection before.
And yet it did. All the more reason for ongoing scrutiny from the health department.
‘Something’s fishy about this menu’
Whether it’s called basa, swai or Vietnamese catfish, this fish has a stinky reputation.
Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana banned its import in 2005, in part to protect the U.S. catfish industry.
A cheap, white fish, basa was originally imported from the polluted waters of the Mekong River delta. In 2017, the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Seafood Watch emphasized that some farmed basa might be safe, but listed it in a “Red Flag” or “Avoid” category for possible pollution of ecosystems and interference with wild species.
Given its temptingly low cost, restaurants got creative in the early 2000s about disguising the Vietnamese mystery fish.
Swai or basa was labeled, variously, as white fish, pangasius, tra, sutchi and, in a wildly inventive twist, iridescent shark.
It often morphed into grouper somewhere between package and plate.
In 2006, the DBPR began actively investigating cases of food misrepresentation—most notably, fish.
Using visual inspection as well as comparison of menu items with actual food invoices, diligent inspectors uncovered increasing numbers of misrepresentations.
Based on records at myfloridalicense.com, the state uncovered 1,132 cases from 2006 through 2009. Since a high of 447 infractions in 2009, the statewide count has dropped to as few as 29 so far in 2019.
The most common local offenders were several restaurants in Port Charlotte, North Port and Englewood that advertised basa as grouper. One dead giveaway: the cheeky eatery whose menu called it “Grouper’s Cousin.”
The good news for Charlotte and Sarasota counties? No cases have been identified there since 2010.
But if you suspect a restaurant’s fish of being misrepresented, contact the DBPR at http://www.myfloridalicense.com/DBPR/contact-us/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.