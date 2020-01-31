ENGLEWOOD — Some signs point to Sarasota County being ready to repave Winchester Boulevard North.
Mobile traffic alert signs appeared this week, strategically situated at both ends of the corridor. The one at the south end — actually about a quarter-mile into Charlotte County — tells motorists that work will be starting on Jan. 27, and to expect delays.
After years of navigating pot hole after pot hole, seeing new patch after new patch, motorists could soon enjoy a smooth ride along a two-lane corridor of fresh asphalt. The 3.5-mile stretch of Winchester North in Sarasota County extends from South River Road south to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line.
Sarasota County awarded the $3.9 million repaving contract to Preferred Materials Inc. The company has 60 days to be substantial complete with the repaving of the corridor and another 30 days to finalize the project plus 30 to final — barring any unforeseen conditions or added work.
Once the work starts, closures are expected, but only between 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. All resurfacing will be done during the overnight hours.
A year ago, Sarasota County commissioners approved adding Winchester to its list of roads to be repaved. Sarasota dedicates $2.5 million of its gas taxes and $7.5 million in surtax funds into the resurfacing program annually.
A year ago, Spencer Anderson, Sarasota County’s Public Works director, told commissioners Winchester North “degraded a little more rapidly than we expected,” reports stated.
