IslandWalk’s winter bocce league games are coming to an end after starting the season January 8, featuring 36 teams, 150 regularly-scheduled players and 48 substitute players. March 21 was the last day of the regularly-scheduled games, with tournaments being held the week of March 25 and finals played on March 30. Rounding out the end of season, players will enjoy a dinner and awards presentation on Sunday, where money raised through raffle and door prize drawings will be donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments