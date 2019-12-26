WEST VILLAGES — Police charged a woman in the deaths of two North Port residents in a March 24 crash in West Villages.
Samantha King, 20, of North Port, reportedly told EMS personnel on the scene that she’d been drinking after work prior to the wreck on U.S. 41 at West Villages Parkway.
She faces two counts of DUI-manslaughter and five counts of DUI-property damage, according to authorities.
Her next court date is currently slated for January 2020.
King was booked into Sarasota County Jail on April 2, the news release said.
The crash killed George Almeder, 81, and Rose Almeder, 79, who were on their way home from a friend’s house and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park.
A witness said he saw King’s blue Kia come up behind him at a high rate of speed when he came to a stop at Corradino Boulevard. When the light changed to green, he drove forward and noticed the Kia remained stopped at the light.
The witness said he switched lanes from the left lane to the right lane, and said he could see that traffic was stopped near West Villages Parkway.
Authorities were directing traffic at the intersection following the first game at CoolToday Park in West Villages. That spring training game, between the Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays, was attended by thousands who were leaving the facility.
The witness estimated King had to be going at least 70 miles per hour and had not seen her use her brake lights before the crash.
King’s Kia Forte slammed into Almeder’s Honda Civic.
Rose Almeder died at the scene and George Almeder died on the way to the hospital. According to family members, they had been married for 60 years.
Al Almeder told the Sun on March 25 that his parents were returning home to North Port after visiting friends in Venice earlier in the day.
A traffic light was later installed at the intersection.
