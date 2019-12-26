WEST VILLAGES — Land surveyor Earl Hjertstedt was building a fence outside the Atlanta Braves spring training stadium July 13 when he felt a slap on his leg, looked down and heard an unmistakable rattle.
He stepped away from the area and began to scream: “I’ve been bit. I’ve been bit.”
A rattlesnake was the culprit.
Hjertstedt felt disoriented. He looked at his leg, and noticed it had begun to swell.
Meanwhile, the pain continued to grow more intense.
A co-worker would help him get into a truck and drive him to the nearest hospital.
After he arrived to the hospital, he learned there were not enough vials of antivenom available to treat his injuries.
Hjertstedt was then rushed to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he received 26 vials of antivenom. His wife, Diahanna, said they learned from a toxicologist that it takes an average of 12 vials to treat a snake bite.
Hjertstedt had three surgeries. The first relieved the increased pressure on his leg; the second examined how many of his muscles were now dead; the third surgery removed the dead muscles, his wife noted.
She said learning that he may not have a normal walk again has been the most traumatizing part of the entire experience.
“Life gives you situations that you cannot explain, and the best thing to do is pray,” she said. “We have tremendous support. I don’t know what we would do without family right now.”
