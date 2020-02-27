SOUTH VENICE — For five years, the Community Yard Sale at the South Venice Civic Association has been a magnet for bargain hunters.

The sale will be Feb. 29. Doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. There will be hot dogs and beverages for sale.

The organization collects donations from the community all year, resulting in an enormous selection from furniture, power tools and yard tools to kitchen, linens, household goods and clothing which fill the SVCA’s entire building.

A special feature this year, donated by SVCA members Pat Wellington and Thom Reeves, are two wilderness kayaks with all the gear including wheels and T-bar for a trailer hitch for sale.

Event chair Gail Parker has gathered dozens of volunteers to do set up, price the merchandise and man the floor. Last year, people lined up out to the parking lot before the opening. SVCA anticipates this year’s turnout will be bigger.

SVCA is located at 720 Alligator Drive in South Venice, just one mile west of U.S. 41.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments