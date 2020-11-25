WELLEN PARK - Renaissance hosted a string art craft program in their clubhouse Nov. 14, where children and adults could join in making various designs to take home.

Guests could choose from various pre-stenciled designs on wooden blocks.

The designs included flip flops, flowers, stars, Christmas trees and hearts with a paw on it to take home, with participants using an assortment of colorful embroidery threads to add to their creations.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments