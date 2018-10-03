Preseason is the time to renovate on both sides of the rivers Peace and Myakka. Even this year’s Food Truck Battle champ, Cesar’s Tacos, has invested in new wheels.
Construction of a massive new Starbucks is dispelling a myth at Cross Trails Plaza. (No, Punta Gorda doesn’t ban chains.)
On Sept. 24 Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen will grand-open, no doubt to long lines, at 24471 Sandhill Blvd., Port Charlotte. That week, Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante is expected to soft-open in its new location at 321 E. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
And theirs isn’t the only construction that’s changing the local eatery landscape.
Making it look like it was always there
Architect Graham Tyler, The Celtic Ray’s first customer, sat patiently at the bar, hours before its official opening.
“’Allo!” he said pleasantly. “Can you give us a pint while we’re waiting?”
More than two decades later, still curled around a pint in the cool of the pub, Tyler said of its latest, outdoor expansion, “It feels right. Me and Kevin have been friends for years. I’ve done nearly every addition here.”
Most recently, he helped plan the pub’s new beer garden, but the hardest Ray renovation, he said, was the first one in 1999. It meant breaking through a brick wall to expand the downstairs bar, while keeping the spine of an original garage intact.
“The whole building could’ve come down. But it didn’t,” he chuckled. “We knew what we were doing.”
Semi-retired, Tyler works with Brian De Vries at Fort Myers’ De Vries Engineering. AUE Construction Group of Punta Gorda is building the pub’s tree-shaded streetside pavilion. And Randy Fassett of Rlf Construction & Development in Punta Gorda is the general contractor overseeing construction of the outdoor bar and its second-story deck.
“Graham is English,” pub co-owner Kevin Doyle pointed out. “So he has the same architectural mindset as the Irish. Which is: Make it look like it was always there.”
After every phase of expansion, with every bit of bar bric-a-brac set on its shelves, the Ray still looks that way.
The Celtic Ray Public House ($-$$), 941-916-9115, 145 E. Marion Avenue, is open daily, inside and out, from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
Mike Arnold plays with his food
Mike Arnold doesn’t usually tell people his real name.
“My nickname is Fat Boy, so I tell them that. I’ve been Fat Boy since I was 16 and weighed 137 pounds, but I’ve grown into it,” said the longtime restaurateur.
Ever since Burnt Store Grille closed last year, Punta Gorda has been hungry for a new favorite, and Arnold seems just the guy for the job.
The co-owner of the forthcoming Punta Gorda Diner has completely gutted the old grill and anticipates an entirely new 208-seat restaurant.
“All the walls have come down, we have new ductwork, even the firewall is new and correct, all sealed up. We should be farther along than we are, but at least we know it’ll be perfect when we start.”
Arnold has been in the restaurant business for 40 years, most recently as owner of Boss Hog’s barbecue and Fat Boy’s Bar & Grill in Illinois.
“We aim to bring old-fashioned customer service and scratch cooking back to the area,” he said.
“It’s basically southern comfort food. We’ll serve diner-style breakfast all day; daily small-batch lunch and dinner buffets, which reduces food waste and keeps food consistently hot; and anything on the menu, even a steak, at 10:30 in the morning. We’ll do things that people grew up with and just can’t find anymore, like chipped beef and red-eye gravy.
Arnold has two partners — Rick Rumsford and fiancée Kimberly Hartnett, from Pittsburgh — but he’ll be out front, a visible part of the business, from day one.
“I like to play with food, and I want people to try things they’ve never tried before — like fried potato salad. Deep-fry some seasoned hash browns, toss them up with remoulade, hit ‘em with scallions and it’s absolutely heavenly.”
Punta Gorda Diner ($-$$) is coming to 3941 Tamiami Trail in October.
Englewood freshens up
While Rocket and Sue Atamanchuk’s Lock ‘N Key Restaurant (2045 N. Beach Road) continues a thoroughgoing expansion over the next four to six weeks, Snook’s Bayside Restaurant and Tiki Bar (779 W. Wentworth St.) took 10 days off to put on a fresh new coat of island colors and to capture local maps and sport-fish cutouts under a newly epoxied bar top. Future plans include decorative netting around the dining room, dinghies suspended from the rafters and a painting party for little “buoys” (and girls).
Englewood’s on Dearborn (362 W. Dearborn Street) is closed until Oct. 10, when they’ll reopen with a fresh look, a new menu, rested souls and a 7 p.m. show by Mike Imbasciani and His Bluez Rockerz.
Send restaurant and bar news and recommendations to columnist Sue Wade at suewade47@aol.com.%5Ep
Average price ranges are $ = inexpensive (under $10), $$ = moderate ($11-$30), and $$$ = pricey (over $30), including tip and beverage.%5Ep
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.