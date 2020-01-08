Quick question: What area agency plays an important role in the promotion of safe navigation in the “open water” of the Gulf and the Intracoastal Waterway, and also supports boating, fishing and navigation-oriented projects?
Answer: The West Coast Inland Waterway District — the WCIND.
Never heard of it? Come hear the district’s director discuss its important past, present and future plans.
Justin McBride, WCIND executive director, will present “Looking Back: History of the Intracoastal Waterway” on Monday noon-1:30 p.m., at the Manasota Beach Club, 7760 Manasota Key Road, in Englewood.
The talk will follow the noon luncheon at the club and is part of the 33rd annual Monday Lecture Series.
For 60 years, the Buffum family — including current managers 91-year-old Sydney Buffum and her daughter, Sydney “Buffy” Crampton — has operated the popular 25-acre resort on Manasota Key known as the Manasota Beach Club.
Throughout these years, they have also played an important role in area public service by serving on numerous boards, sponsoring hundreds of events, and being dedicated to area environmental and historic preservation.
McBride received his bachelor of science degree in environmental geography, biophysical systems, from the University of Iowa and a master’s of environmental management from International College in Naples.
After a stint with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, he moved to the Lee County Division of Natural Resources Marine Program, where he was an environmental specialist and coastal project manager.
In 2015, he was hired as the executive director of WCIND, a multi-county entity covering Manatee, Sarasota, Charlotte and Lee counties, encompassing over 1.7 million people.
He also has served on the board of directors of the Southwest Florida Marine Industries Association for more than 10 years.
The 2020 weekly series, “History of Manasota Key and Gulf Coast,” in honor of the Buffums’ public service, is presenting scholars on area history. It began Jan. 6and runs through April 16.
Manasota Beach Club hosts the luncheon talks on Mondays from noon-1:30 p.m. The cost is $25 plus taxes and gratuity. Reservations are required due to limited seating.
For more information and reservations, call 941-474-2614.
