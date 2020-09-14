Ann Hall, our recently retired librarian at the William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library, recently posted this on Facebook.
While I am not the biggest fan of Facebook, it does have millions of members, many of whom do not understand the mask thing at all.
Sadly, we have a few readers like that too. You do not wear a mask for your protection so if you think you will not catch the virus, bully for you but hopefully you care about a special friend, your parents or grandparents or at least one person in this world of ours. If you care about that one person or those people even a little bit, that is why you should wear a mask. Even if you never catch the virus yourself, you can still be a carrier and infect someone about whom you care.
Below is what Ann Hall posted on Facebook to give you a few more reasons:
"I have been wearing a mask in stores (and limiting my trips) since March when this whole thing went down.
"I’m not sure how being considerate to others for the common good is now being mocked by some who are calling it “living in fear”, but it needs to stop....
"When I wear a mask over my nose and mouth in public and in the stores/Supermarkets/Pharmacies/Offices - I want you to know the following:
• I'm educated enough to know that I could be asymptomatic and still give you the virus.
• No, I don't "live in fear" of the virus; I just want to be part of the solution, not the problem.
• I don't feel like the "government controls me." I feel like I'm an adult contributing to the security in our society and I want to teach others the same.
• If we could all live with the consideration of others in mind, the whole world would be a much better place.
• Wearing a mask doesn't make me weak, scared, stupid or even "controlled," it makes me caring and responsible.
• When you think about your appearance, discomfort, or other people's opinion of you, imagine a loved one - a child, father, mother, grandparent, aunt, uncle or even a stranger - placed on a ventilator, alone without you or any family member allowed at their bedside.....Ask yourself if you could have helped them a little by wearing a mask."
If all this is too much for you to understand, perhaps you should not have dropped out of school after first grade although I think most first-graders even understand this concept by now.
We who nag at you about wearing a mask do so because we care about people in general. The sooner we can nip this thing in the bud, the sooner the economy might be able to recover without any more damage.
If you are still employed or don't need the money, by not wearing a mask, you may find your circumstances changed because if this pandemic continues much longer, millions more people could be out of a job or at least have their income reduced to an unpleasant level.
Airlines and hotels are suffering because so few people are traveling. Most are on the road only because they must for their job or sadly because they want to visit a dying relative one last time (assuming that relative is in a place that even allows a visit). Cruise ships are continuing to plan and then cancel future cruises as the pandemic continues. That is a multi-billion dollar industry that will be gone if this continues much longer
Of course you non-mask wearers don't care about that because you would not be cruising anyway (not without a mask).
If you own a business and do not care if your customers wear masks or not, you are missing a lot of business.
Hopefully one of these points has gotten through to you.
Even if you never catch the COVID-19 virus, you could still be a carrier and infect one or more of your loved ones.
If you can put up with this harangue, hopefully you can learn to put up with a mask, too, for those you care about.
As for Ann Hall - thanks for posting this on Facebook and if everyone acts on it, she will be better able to enjoy her retirement in good health.
