Mote Marine Laboratory reports daily beach conditions on visitbeaches.org.

The scientists and data crunchers at Mote are now gathering public input to get a better idea of what people want to see reported on the site.

Before heading out for a day of sun and surf, beachgoers can learn ahead of time what the air and surface water temperatures are, wind directions and speed, whether debris is sloshing up onto the shoreline, the size of any waves, whether rip tides are present.

The reports cover public beaches from Florida’s Panhandle, Clearwater south to Marco Island, Jacksonville and Lake Worth Beach on the East Coast. Most reports are posted 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily.

Especially important when red tide algae is blooming, Mote reports whether or not people suffer respiratory irritations, a sign of toxic levels of red tide is present, and whether dead marine life from fish kills are washing ashore. The reports also lets beach goers know when jellyfish are in the shallows.

