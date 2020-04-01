Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday announced a safer-at-home order for Floridians. The state was slower than many to take such a strict measure.
When does the order take effect?
Friday at 12:01 a.m. It’s supposed to be in place until April 30.
So can I leave home?
Yes, for specific reasons.
The list of essential work is broad, including health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, journalists, pharmacists, gas station clerks, plumbers, landscapers, weather forecasters and more. The executive order says the state will maintain lists of essential services on the websites of the Florida Department of Health (http://www.floridahealth.gov/) and Florida Division of Emergency Management (www.floridadisaster.org/).
DeSantis drew on existing breakdowns of essential activities from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Miami-Dade County (which has issued guidelines across several local orders). The lists are long.
Places that can remain open include not just hospitals and grocery stores but hardware stores, pet supply stores, gun stores and laundromats.
Also allowed, according to the executive order: “Caring for or otherwise assisting a loved one or friend” and “Attending religious services conducted in churches, synagogues and houses of worship.” But just this week, Hillsborough deputies put out an arrest warrant for a pastor who had in-person services — a reminder that local governments might have tighter rules.
The order also seems to take a stricter stance on guidance that senior citizens stay home. It reads: "Senior citizens and individuals with a significant underlying medical condition (such as chronic lung disease, moderate-to-severe asthma, serious heart conditions, immunocompromised status, cancer, diabetes, severe obesity, renal failure and liver disease) shall stay at home and take all measures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19.”
Can I go for a walk?
Yes. “Participating in recreational activities (consistent with social distancing guidelines) such as walking, biking, fishing, hunting, running, or swimming” is allowed.
Can I go on my boat?
The state references Miami-Dade’s boating rules, which have evolved in recent days to shut down marinas and boat launches except for people with commercial saltwater licenses, for fishing purposes only, or law enforcement patrols and rescues. Liveaboards can also have access, or people taking their boats out of the water for maintenance. Read more on the Miami-Dade orders here.
What happens if I don’t listen?
Good question. Gov. Ron DeSantis said he doesn’t know. “We’ll figure out on the back end how this will work out.” The executive order does not explain enforcement but says local authorities are responsible for breaking up groups of more than 10 people. “A social gathering in a public space is not an essential activity,” the order reads.
Does this change anything with restaurants?
The orders issued earlier by the state, instructing restaurants to close or move to take-out or delivery only, remain in effect. The latest update says: “All businesses or organizations are encouraged to provide delivery, carry-out or curbside service outside of the business or organization, of orders placed online or via telephone, to the greatest extent practicable.”
Can I still work from home?
Yes. In fact, the state encourages it.
Times staff writers Steve Contorno, Josh Solomon, Mark Puente and Mimi Andelman contributed to this report.
