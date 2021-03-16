While natural soaps are the most popular product Lolablue creates, they also have many other options.
The second most popular item is their natural deodorants, which are organic, vegan, aluminum-free and gluten/GMO/paraben and corn-free. And it works! The ingredients help absorb wetness, but still let you sweat enough to release toxins while helping to prevent bacterial growth and odor. It’s great for breast cancer patients’ preventative and post-treatment use.
Lovern explained, “If you start your kids off (using them) now, they won’t ever have to use a deodorant with chemicals.”
CBD crèmes are really taking off, too. “It’s doing phenomenal,” Lovern said. They have an extra strength version coming soon.
The body frosting luxury crème is a product that’s used in spas and at home for body hydration and healing.
Another skin product is their sugar body polish, an exfoliant that’s thicker and loaded with butters and oil to soften the skin.
Essential oils include mineral/alcohol/phthalate-free roll-on perfume oils and aromatherapy oils. “Roll on and Be Groovy!”
“Pucker up” and moisturize your lips with grapefruit or peppermint lip balm.
Use daily bliss aromatherapy room and body sprays to spray your car, bathroom, classroom, office, your pillow, gym bag, yoga mat or even you!
Diffuser oils can be added to diffusers or air fresheners to create a soothing atmosphere.
Light up your rooms with soy candles made with sustainable products and no colorants. Or, add some scent to your room loading flameless electric or tealight burners with wax melts.
You can protect yourself with natural Lolablue Armour outdoor bug spray and bug soap. It’s safe for children or elderly folks. Customers from all over the USA and Costa Rica give it rave reviews. “It’s a forcefield in a bottle.”
Since the pandemic, Lolablue has also been approved to manufacture hand sanitizer. Customer Sondra Guffey purchases lots of products from Loloablue but her favorite is the 3-Thieves hand sanitizer. “…I love it. It smells so good, and it’s non-drying.” She also commented that the soaps are fabulous. Her favorite scent is Sexy Mama.
You can purchase Lolablue Living’s products in their store, online or at many retailers and exclusive spas and salons, boutiques, jewelers, apothecaries, galleries, florists and even physicians.
Lolablue Living soaps are extremely popular at Whole Foods Markets throughout Florida, and other retail locations in Miami, Michigan, Ohio, Rhode Island, Maine and Alabama.
