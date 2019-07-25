It's now legal in the state of Florida to to sell, use, and possess hemp.
This is thanks to a new state hemp program created from Florida's Hemp Bill.
Department of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is hopeful about hemp becoming a lucrative crop for Florida, but it's legalization makes it difficult for law enforcement officers to make arrests for possession of marijuana, which still remains illegal.
What's the difference between hemp and marijuana? Hemp is now defined as the plant Cannabis sativa L. and any part of that plant, including seeds and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts, and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, that has a total THC concentration that does not exceed 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis.
Under the new statute, cannabis now means all parts of any plant of the genus Cannabis that is not medical marijuana, hemp, or industrial hemp.
Essentially, cannabis with a concentration less than 0.3 percent THC is hemp, while cannabis with a concentration of more than 0.3 percent THC is marijuana.
How will law enforcement know the difference? The difference between hemp and marijuana is the amount of THC, but field test kits currently used by local agencies confirm only whether a substance contains THC or not, not what the percentage of THC is.
Local sheriff's offices and police departments are in the process of ordering new test kits from a company called Syndicate Alliance, which turn blue if the THC concentration is 1 percent or higher and red if the THC concentration is less than 1 percent.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office expects to get its new kits any day, but other agencies are less sure when they'll have the new kits.
Can I be searched if law enforcement sees or smells suspected cannabis? That's less clear and depends on the agency.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office: Spokesperson Katie Heck said deputies will "look at the totality of the circumstances to dictate how we proceed."
Punta Gorda Police Department: A new general order states probable cause must be determined using the "sight/odor plus standard," which means an officer must have additional circumstantial evidence, such as baggies, scales, paraphernalia, guns, other illegal substances, signs of impairment, or a statement, in order to establish probable cause for a search. This also applies to canine free air sniffs.
Sarasota County Sheriff's Office: An internal memo directs deputies to, "Continue to exercise broad discretion when it comes to enforcement of marijuana laws."
North Port Police Department: A new temporary directive states cannabis odor will still be considered probable cause but officers will need to do additional investigation.
"Instead of relying on a presumptive field test kit to establish probable cause that the substance is marijuana, officers should consider the totality of the circumstances," the new policy states. "Officers should use existing investigative skills to more comprehensively investigate marijuana-related crimes, including, but not limited to, conducting post-Miranda interviews, interviewing witnesses, and documenting impairment consistent with the ingestion of marijuana. Suspected marijuana substances are to be seized for testing."
DeSoto County Sheriff's Office: "In any investigation, officers should look at the totality of circumstances in determining whether or not probable cause exist for further enforcement action," said Colonel James Vitali. "The determination is made pursuant to the officer's training, experience and application of law."
Does this mean fewer marijuana arrests? Yes. A letter attorney J. David Marsey attached to the memo from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office noted the new standard exposes unwary officers and agencies to potential liability for false arrest and other civil claims for mistakenly arresting someone for possession of legal hemp. Marsey, a partner at Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell law firm in Tallahassee, is a former police officer, investigator, and prosecutor who now defends and advises corporations, government entities and their employees throughout the state.
"We reasonably foresee a number of criminal cases abandoned by Florida's State Attorneys based on the inability to establish a quantifiable amount of THC in the suspected marijuana..." Marsey stated. "Risk adverse leaders, in conjunction with their agency counsel, should consider temporarily suspending marijuana enforcement efforts until sufficient training and safeguards are in place to guard against unintentional errors related to the possession, seizure, and sale of legal hemp products."
While many of the specifics are yet to be ironed out, in North Port, the new directive specifically states all investigations related to suspected marijuana possession will be non-arrests or capias.
The Punta Gorda Police Department will not make marijuana arrests at the scene. A warrant request for offenders will be only be submitted after laboratory testing with positive results. Because of the high cost of laboratory testing, command staff approval will be required prior to the submission of suspected marijuana to a laboratory.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.