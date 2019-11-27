SARASOTA COUNTY - Most Sarasota County Government offices and services, including the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County, will be closed Thursday, Nov. 28 and Friday, Nov. 29 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Sarasota County Area Transit will suspend regular bus services on Thanksgiving. Full bus services will resume on Friday, Nov. 29.
The SCAT administration office and downtown transfer station customer service window will be closed Thursday and Friday.
The Siesta Key Breeze will operate on a normal schedule throughout the holiday weekend.
Solid Waste Collections:
Because collection times vary, residents should place materials at the curb by 6 a.m. the day of pickup. Curbside collection services for trash, recycling and yard waste will run as follows:
Wednesday, Nov. 27: no changes. Thursday, Nov. 28: no collection services. All remaining collections will be delayed by one day:
All solid waste facilities including; the Central County Landfill, the Citizen's Convenience Center and both of the chemical collection centers will be closed Thursday for the holiday.
Friday, Nov. 29: collection for Thursday customers. Saturday, Nov. 30: collection for Friday customers.
Sarasota County's chemical collection centers at 8750 Bee Ridge Road and 250 South Jackson Road, along with the Re-Uz-It Shop, 8750 Bee Ridge Road, and The Citizens' Convenience Center at 4010 Knights Trail Road, in Nokomis, will both be closed Thursday, returning to a normal schedule Friday. All three centers will be open Saturday and the Central County Landfill will remain open until 5 p.m.
Libraries and Historical Resources:
Libraries and Historical Resources will be closed Thursday and Friday. Libraries will resume normal operations open Saturday, Nov. 30, and Historical Resources will reopen on Monday, Dec. 2.
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources:
Knight Trail Park pistol and rifle range will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Thursday, Nov. 28. The range will resume normal hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.
Recreation centers will be closed Thursday and Friday.
For more information, call the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
