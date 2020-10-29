VENICE — Mote Marine scientists and collaborators have been deep in the Gulf of Mexico figuring out what’s going on below.
So far, 20 “blue holes” have been discovered, but experts believe there may two to three times that amount.
“A lot of this is still very exploratory research,” Mote Marine Public Relations Manager Stephannie Kettle said.
Last year, scientists started looking into the Amberjack Hole about 30 miles west of Sarasota.
In September, they dove deep — more than 400 feet below the waterline — to Green Banana Hole, about 50 miles west of Venice. They will retun to this blue hole in May.
Green Banana starts at 155 feet below the Gulf of Mexico. Green Banana’s bottom, however, is about 425 feet farther down into the depths.
They took equipment to collect water and sentiment samples.
Marty Watson, lead diver on the expedition through Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, said he was surprised to find a mix of fishing lines and lures in the Green Banana.
He took part in the Amberjack expedition a year earlier.
"They called me back this year again to lead a team. It was a much deeper hole," he said.
Watson and his team put a research vehicle into the hole to help scientists with their investigation.
And while he's not an expert, he has a theory about what is going on.
"I think there's an aquifer below the Gulf of Mexico and below the Atlantic," Watson said. "We've proved that there's a flow — below these. This isn't just a pit. There is an aquifer. And it has to be tied to our drinking water."
FINDING PROOF
Now researchers will try to prove the theories.
“So much of the previous research has been just confirming they are there,” Kettle said. “Now it’s looking to characteristics of the flora and fauna in and around the holes, characteristics and the chemistry in and around the holes.”
Inside Amberjack, explorers were able to see the bodies of two sawfish and, after receiving necessary permissions for handling the body of an threatened species, extracted one — a 12-foot specimen.
Two things have captivated scientists about the sawfish: These types of fish aren’t normally so far out at sea and dead fish tend to fall apart quickly. Not in this case.
“To find such an intact and not yet decomposed specimen is very interesting,” Kettle said.
The 2019 exploration of Amberjack was highlighted in the PBS Changing Seas series episode “Florida’s Blue Holes: Oases in the Sea.”
WHAT ARE BLUE HOLES?
According to Mote's website, blue holes are basically underwater sinkholes, similar to sink holes on land.
“They vary in size, shape and depth, but most are ecological hot spots with a high diversity of abundance of plants and animals,” the website states.
It is unclear if the blue holes could be connected to sinkholes in Florida — or perhaps even have a connection to the Florida aquifer, Kettle said. The United States Geological Survey is looking at radioactive isotopes to examine that possibility.
“They are very similar to mainland Florida springs,” Kettle said.
Along with USGS, Mote teams up with FAU Harbor Branch, NOAA and Georgia Tech for these explorations.
While 20 have been confirmed potmarking the Gulf of Mexico along Florida’s West Coast, Kettle said scientists suspect 40 to 60 may exist.
Most of them have been discovered by fishermen and recreational divers — but not scientists. Some are so deep and spread out that it is currently impossible to find them by satellite.
The mission is to see what is going on in the blue holes, which the website describes as “an oasis in an otherwise barren seafloor.”
“Blue holes are diverse biological communities full of marine life, including corals, sponges, mollusks, sea turtles, sharks and more,” the website notes. “The seawater chemistry in the holes is unique and appears to interact with groundwater and possibly aquifer layers. This link contributes to the knowledge of carbon cycling between surface and groundwater.”
It said water samples show “naturally occurring isotopes of radium and radon, two markers of groundwater.”
”This suggests that blue holes are not isolated from groundwater and could provide further insights into any potential groundwater connection between the Floridan Aquifer and the Gulf of Mexico,” the website said.
