Back in the days of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers, the country’s largest labor union at the time, the John Nolen plan and the BLE promotion lured buyers from Cleveland (home of the BLE) and a few other northern cities to boost the population to 4,000 by 1927-28.
Judging by the “Venice News” circa 1928, the arts were as much of a lure as was John Nolen-planned community.
Overnight, the land boom ended and the Great Depression reared its ugly head. The population dropped to some 400 stalwart folks but they kept the dream alive.
They lured the Kentucky Military Institute to establish its winter campus here in 1932. That brought the next wave of people who valued the arts as well as education. Parents of the students came annually to visit their cadet sons. Many acquired second homes in the city.
World War II had 4,800 or so pilot trainees who came to the newly built Army Air Base. Although nearly all of them were gone soon after the end of the war, a few remembered the beaches and climate and would return one day. The city was left with barely 1,000 people but they were special people — people who valued the arts and education.
Despite their numbers, they founded a “Little” theater, Its home was in a former Army building at the airport. Actors and patrons shared the restroom and when it rained, legend has it that patrons had to pick their feet up as the water ran through their seating area. The first play was “The Torch Bearers.”
According to the history of what is no longer a “Little” theater, there were 44 volunteers, 12 thespians and 75 patrons who paid $2 per ticket.
In that same era, the city also gained its first library — from the Women’s College Club.
Within a few years, a simple “Sarasota School of Architecture” structure was built for the fledgling Venice Art Center. That little building remains but now deep within the magnificent Northern Italian-inspired building at 390 S. Nokomis Ave.
The county took over the library and soon built a contemporary building on South Nokomis Avenue where the stunning Dr. William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library now stands. The city’s community center would soon be built between the library and the art center. These days, that entire block is known as the Cultural Campus. It also houses the Venice Museum in the historic Triangle Inn building behind the community center at 351 S. Nassau St.
About 1974, the theater would finally gain a more permanent home with a real stage, indoor plumbing and room for a professional staff of four, including a part-time director.
Volunteers like Yvonne Pinkerton and Jeri Becker continued to play important roles both on and off stage along with a growing number of volunteers which these days numbers 1,500. The staff has grown since the arrival of Murray Chase about 24 years ago as the first full-time executive artistic director.
By last year, before the onset of this COVID-19 pandemic, the theater had a staff of some 29 full-time employees, a second venue seating 90, an education department with year-round classes, a second building which housed working space and storage for the scene shop and a spacious parking lot.
Venice Theatre had become the first theater to host the American Association of Community Theatre’s International Festival more than one time. This June would have been the fourth time but coronavirus forced its cancellation.
Fortunately, once the new library was completed, Bill Jervey was introduced to Venice Theatre and while he has long been partial to libraries — something he has in common with the late Andrew Carnegie who inspired that interest — he was quick to see the importance of the theater to Venice.
Soon the theater had its first million-dollar donor. The mainstage theater was named in honor of that donor — William H. Jervey Jr.
The million-dollar donation was not for current expenses but for endowment and capital improvements. About the same time, the theater acquired the Hamilton building which had housed the Venice Library while the Jervey Library was being constructed. With it came a sizable mortgage but the economy was booming and the theater needed the additional space for its growing education department.
Then, in early March a man from Bradenton because the first person to die of the COVID-19 in Sarasota Hospital.
Too soon, the U.S. was gripped with a pandemic that was too much like the Spanish Flu which killed millions of people in this country back in 1918 and 1919.
The Gondolier featured an article written by Clarissa Thomasson about that pandemic on the front page in the March 21 edition of Our Town. In an effort to avoid so many deaths, the government acted proactively to limit public gatherings in hopes of stemming the spread of the virus.
At first, theaters had to limit ticket sales to 200 and then 50 per performance and finally theaters and restaurants and most any place the public might gather would be shuttered.
The no-longer little theater had a large professional staff and a schedule of shows in its two theaters plus all sorts of classes. Its annual budget was about $4 million. Not only had it suddenly lost its income but it had to return money for tickets that would not be used and classes that could not be attended. The potential loss was estimated at $750,000.
Once again, Bill Jervey stepped to the plate. His million dollar gift was being given to the theater in quarterly payments of $250,000 but, according to the deed of gift, none of that money was for current expenses.
When he realized what was happening, he signed a few papers in order to divert $250,000 for use now when the need was so great. He would use it to match any donations to the theater. Not only would Jervey’s $250,000 match the gifts to the recent Giving Tuesday but also the matching gifts from the Patterson Foundation AND any additional gifts to Venice Theatre the rest of the year. As I reported Wednesday in an article about the results of the Giving Foundation, Venice Theatre gained about $190,000 that day which was matched by Jervey.
That leaves an additional $60,000 in the Jervey budget to match additional gifts, which would put $500,000 into the theater’s account to keep its staff in tact as it begins to offer classes once again and sell tickets for its coming season. Jervey’s action to divert those funds may literally have saved the theater which is at the heart of the city’s reputation as a cultural mecca.
Venice Theatre is, because of its 1,500 volunteers and its budget, the No. 1 community theater in the United States (on a per capita basis) and No. 2 otherwise. No. 1 is the Omaha Community Theatre with a similar-although-slightly larger budget. However, Omaha has about 400,000 residents rather than the 20,000 or so in Venice. Nor does the Omaha Playhouse have anywhere near 1,500 volunteers.
Whether ranked first or second, Venice Theatre put this city on the map as much as the old Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Circus did in the years it wintered here (1960-1992). Considered that all those circus performers also were arts advocates and you can begin to understand that this city is so much more than a John Nolen planned community.
While Bertha Palmer founded the Eagle Point Club here and had the Seaboard Airline Railway extend the line to this area, it is the love of culture by generations of Venetians that really sets this city apart from possibly any other city in the U.S.
And while I may be prejudiced I think the numbers prove it. All that makes your home more valuable too and while the prices may have dropped thanks to the Corona pandemic, they will go up again. Meanwhile, your gifts to the theater and the art center and the other cultural organizations in Venice can make those real estate values climb a bit faster. To have your gifts matched by the Jervey donation, call Venice Theatre today at 941-488-1115 or visit venicestage.com
If someone else wants to step to the plate to help the Venice Art Center, the Venice Symphony, Loveland, Venice Area Beautification Inc. (VABI) or any of the other wonderful organizations in Venice, all those entities could benefit from matching grants too.
But even $10 or $25 is important and could make the difference in the life of any of this city’s cultural institutions.
On another note, for those who do not know it, VABI (Venice Area Beautification Inc.) volunteers are the folks who take care of all those hanging and potted plants in downtown Venice. Not only is Venice a cultural hub it may well be the most beautiful city in the country.
